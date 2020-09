TV-RADIO (reverse header)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 27

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

6:05 a.m.—Russian Grand Prix, ESPN2, cable 33

1 p.m.—NHRA AMALIE Motor Oil Gatornationals, FS1, cable 60

6 p.m.—South Point 400, NBCSN, cable 78

BASEBALL

2:05 p.m.—Detroit at Kansas City, FSKC, cable 34

2:10 p.m.—Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, TBS, cable 29

BASKETBALL

Noon—WNBA, Las Vegas vs. Connecticut, ESPN, cable 32

2 p.m.—WNBA, Seattle vs. Minnesota, ABC, cable 10

6:30 p.m.—Boston vs. Miami, ESPN, cable 32

BOWLING

11 a.m.—Elias Cup, FS1, cable 60

6 p.m.—Elias Cup, FS1, cable 60

FOOTBALL

Noon—Las Vegas at New England, CBS, cable 12

Noon—Chicago at Atlanta, FOX, cable 4

3:25 p.m.—Dallas at Seattle, FOX, cable 4

7:20 p.m.—Green Bay at New Orleans, NBC, cable 3

GOLF

7:30 a.m.—Dubai Duty Free Irish Open, TGC, cable 79

2 p.m.—Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship, NBC, cable 3

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.—Belmont Park Live, FS2, cable 243

RUGBY

12:30 p.m.—Toulon at Exeter, NBCSN, cable 78

SOCCER

6 a.m.—Leeds United at Sheffield United, NBCSN, cable 78

7:55 a.m.—Aston Villa at Fulham, NBCSN, cable 78

10:25 a.m.—Leicester City at Manchester City, NBCSN, cable 78

11 a.m.—Women, Georgia at Florida, SEC, cable 276

1 p.m.—Women, Vanderbilt at Tennessee, ESPNU, cable 244

1 p.m.—Women, Mississippi at Louisiana State, SEC, cable 276

3 p.m.—Women, Missouri at South Carolina, ESPNU, cable 244

5 p.m.—Women, Arkansas at Kentucky, SEC, cable 276

8 p.m.—Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, FSKC, cable 34

SOFTBALL

Noon—Team Piancastelli vs. Team Warren, ESPN2, cable 33

3 p.m.—Team Osterman vs. Team Ocasio, ESPN2, cable 33

TENNIS

11 a.m.—French Open, NBC, cable 3

RADIO

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.—South Point 400, KVOB, 95.5-FM

FOOTBALL

3:25 p.m.—Tampa Bay vs. Denver, KSAL, 1150-AM

LOCAL SCHEDULE (reverse header)

SUNDAY, SEPT. 27

BASEBALL

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

TENNIS

Kansas Wesleyan at Southwestern, 8 a.m.

LOCAL GOLF (reverse header)

HOLE-IN-ONE

WHO—Gordon Richardson.

WHERE—Salina Municipal G.C.

WHEN—September 15, 2020.

HOLE—No. 11.

DISTANCE—122 yards.

CLUB USED—5 hybrid.

WITNESSES—Ken Varner, Steve Sweeney, Richard Jones.

LOCAL SOCCER (reverse header)

BIG 12 WOMEN

Friday’s game

KANSAS 1, TEXAS TECH 0

Texas Tech;0;0;—;0

Kansas;0;1;—;1

Second half—K: Castro (unassisted), 80th minute.

Shots—TT 9, K 7. Saves—TT 3, K 4. Goalkeepers—TT: Martin. K: Peters.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Thursday’s game

ANDOVER CENTRAL 3, McPHERSON 0

And. Central;2;1;—;3

McPherson;0;0;—;0

First half—AC: Fimreite (assist Wurth), 13th minute. AC: Spooner (unassisted), 31st.

Second half—AC: Ruggles (unassisted), 53rd minute.

Shots—AC 4, MP 6. Saves—AC 6, MP 1. Goalkeepers—AC: Bumgarner. MP: Peterson.

LOCAL TENNIS (reverse header)

TROJAN INVITATIONAL

At Hillsboro

Team scores

Circle 70, Hillsboro maroon 53, Douglass 42, Pratt 41, Nickerson 35, Hutchinson Trinity 24, Hillsboro gold 15, Chapman 0.

Singles

No. 1—1. Adams, Ci, def. Jackson, Pr, 8-0. 3. Isaac, Hi, def. Rome, Nick, 8-1. No. 2—1. Gillispie, Ci, def. Jackson, Pr, 8-7 (5). 3. Funk, Hi, def. Coonce, Nick, 8-2.

Doubles

No. 1—1. Chase-Johnson, Ci, def. Plenert-Bernhardt, H, 8-3. 3. Edmonds-Henderson, Doug, def. Hughes-Shank, HT, 8-7 (3). No. 2—1. Gillispie-Houk, Ci, def. Black-Laughry, Doug, 8-1. 3. Maxfield-Funk, Hi, def. Sterling-Sharp, Pr, 8-3.

LOCAL VOLLEYBALL (reverse header)

BIG 12

AT LAWRENCE

Kansas def. Baylor, 19-25, 25-13, 25-22, 19-25, 15-9

AT MANHATTAN

Iowa State def. Kansas State, 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 15-25, 16-14

STATE COLLEGE

AT STERLING

McPherson def. Friends, 25-9, 25-13, 25-18. Sterling def. McPherson, 13-25, 25-15, 27-25, 12-25, 15-12. Friends def. Sterling, 12-25, 25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13

AT McPHERSON

Tabor def. Central Christian, 14-25, 25-23, 25-19, 21-25, 15-13

MIDDLE SCHOOL

AT SALINA

7th grade A-team—Salina South def. Hays, 25-21, 25-23. Concordia def. Salina South, 25-14, 25-9. Salina South def. Ellinwood, 25-15, 25-23