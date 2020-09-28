WINFIELD — For the first time since 2009, the Bethel College tennis team will have an entry at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics-Intercollegiate Tennis Association Nationals after freshman Daniela Herrera won the singles championship at the NAIA-ITA Central-West Regional Tournament, which concluded Sunday in Winfield.

Herrera finished 5-0 in singles play. In the finals, she topped Olivia Brubacher of Tabor 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

She is the first Bethel player to reach the ITA finals since Paige McKinney.

Halle Krehbiel reached the consolation semifinals, finishing play 2-2.

In doubles play, Herrera and Krehbiel fell in the semifinals to Polina Khoroshevskaya and Erica Paradise of McPherson 8-5.

For the Bethel men, Michael Cech finished 2-1, falling in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Claudio Quinones of Ottawa 6-4, 6-4. Milan Bucek finished 1-1, falling in the third round. Nolan Schrader finished 1-1, falling in the second round.

Zach Shima finished 3-2, falling in the consolation semifinals. Thomas Quercia and Jordan Singh each finished 0-2.

In doubles play, Cech and Schrader fell in the quarterfinals to Thomas Golden and Quinones of Ottawa 8-6. Bucek and Quercia finished 1-1. Shima and Singh finished 0-2.

In the Southwestern Invitational, held concurrently with the ITA regionals, Aurora Domingo won the singles title. Nalea Payton won in the opening round.

In doubles play, Domingo and Payton fell in the finals.

In the men’s competition, Colby McWhorter won three matches, but fell in the semifinals. Cade Anderson, Luke Henley and Jeb Carlson each won in singles play.

In doubles play, Henley and McWhorter downed teammates Carlson and Anderson 8-6 in the finals.

Bethel plays at 1 p.m. Oct. 6 at Doane. The ITA Nationals will be Oct. 16 through 18 in Gulf Shores, Ala.

NAIA-ITA Regionals

Friday through Sunday

Winfield

Bethel results

WOMEN

Singles

1. Daniela Herrera (5-0) — 1. bye; 2. W Makenzie Archer, Kansas Wesleyan 6-0, 6-0; 3. Abby Norris, Ottawa 6-4, 6-4; QF. W Erica Paradise, McPherson 6-4, 6-3; SF. W Polina Khoroshevskaya, McPherson 6-4, 6-1; F. W Olivia Brubacher, Tabor 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

Halle Krehbiel (2-2): L Sydney McGrown, Friends 6-1, 7-6 (7-2); C1. bye; C2. W Grace Maxey, McPherson 8-5; CSF. L Kendra Maples, McPherson default.

Doubles

Herrera-Krehbiel (2-1): 1. bye; 2. W Macke-Van der Torre, Doane 8-5; QF. W Smith-Wolfe, Baker 8-6; SF. L Khoroshevskaya-Paradise, McPherson 8-5.

MEN

Singles

Michael Cech (2-1): 1. bye; 2. W Wes Robertson, Kansas Wesleyan 7-5, 2-6, 10-4 TB; 3. Jacob Turley, McPherson 6-4, 6-1; QF. L Claudio Quinones, Ottawa 6-4, 6-4.

Milan Bucek (1-1): 1. bye; 2. W Trey Murphy, McPherson 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); 3. L Thomas Golden, Ottawa 6-2, 6-2.

Nolan Schrader (1-1): 1. W Sam Coy, Doane 6-3, 6-2; 2. L Sergio Vera, Southwestern 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 10-8 TB.

Tomas Quercia (0-2): 1. L Blake Sprouse, Ottawa 6-2, 6-0; C1. L Sheldon Hawthorn, Southwestern 8-4.

Zach Shima (3-2): 1. L Nathan Monk, McPherson 6-1, 6-2; C1. W Sakoda, 9-8 (7-4); C2. W Franco Iozzo, Friends 8-6; CQF. W Juan Rabellino, Concordia (Neb.) 8-6; CSF. L Isaac Howes, Concordia (Neb.) 8-2.

Jordan Singh (0-2): 1. L Nicholas Wahl, McPherson 6-0, 6-1; C1. L Juan Rabellino, Concordia (Neb.) 8-4.

Doubles

Cech-Schrader (2-1): 1. W Ramirez-Alexander, Tabor 8-1; 2. W Chevez-Sakoda, Doane 9-8 (7-1); QF. L Golden-Quinones, Ottawa 8-6.

Bucek-Quercia (1-1): 1. W Fort-Moreano, Tabor 8-6; 2. L Bracco-Contreras, Southwestern 8-5.

Shima-Singh (): 1. L Prats-Iozzo, Friends 9-7; C1. bye; C2. L Robertson-Rice, Kansas Wesleyan 8-5.