The Kansas State men's basketball team is looking for a few good games.

The Wildcats lost three games from their 2020-21 schedule with the announcement Wednesday that the Cayman Islands Classic, scheduled for Nov. 23-25 in Niceville, Fla., has been canceled because of a conflict with the new NCAA calendar.

The NCAA announced two weeks ago that the start of the season has been pushed back from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25 because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Obviously we are disappointed that we won’t be able to compete in the Cayman Islands Classic this season," K-State coach Bruce Weber said in a statement. "It was a really competitive field and would have been a great challenge for our team.

"We look forward to being a part of the tournament in a future season."

The tournament already had been moved to the campus of Northwest Florida State College in Niceville because of coronavirus travel restrictions to the Cayman Islands.

K-State was scheduled to play Oregon State in the first round on Nov. 23, then either La Salle or Mississippi the next day. The Wildcats would have faced one of the four teams on the other side of the bracket — Northern Iowa, Miami (Fla.), Nevada or Western Kentucky — in the final round on Nov. 25.

"Unfortunately, we had to cancel the tournament because of several variables, including the COVID-19 pandemic," said Joe Wright, chief executive officer for Caymax Sports Ltd. "We are disappointed because we had an incredible lineup and we were excited to watch these talented teams compete.

"We look forward to welcoming teams back to the Cayman Islands in 2021."

K-State announced that its finalized 2020-21 schedule will be announced at a later date.