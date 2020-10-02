TOPEKA — Below are the regional and sub-state assignments for area schools as released by the Kansas State High School Activities Association:

VOLLEYBALL

Sub-State

Oct. 24

Class 5A

Region 4: Newton at Newton with Andover Central Andover, Emporia.

Winner to state quarterfinals Oct. 27. Region 4 winner will host Region 3 winner.

State semifinals and finals Oct. 31, Tony’s Pizza Events Center, Salina.

Class 3A

Region 3: Halstead at Cheney with Chaparral, Cheney, Douglass, Haven, Kingman, Wichita Collegiate, Wichita Trinity Academy.

Region 4: Hesston at Smoky Valley with Council Grove, Southeast of Saline, Smoky Valley, Lyons, Minneapolis, Riley County, Rock Creek.

Winner to state quarterfinals Oct. 27. Region 4 winner will host Region 3 winner.

State semifinals and finals Oct. 31, Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Class 2A

Region 3: Berean Academy, Moundridge, Sedgwick, Remington at Inman with Hillsboro, Hutchinson Trinity, Sterling.

Winner to state quarterfinals Oct. 27. Region 4 winner will host Region 3 winner.

State semifinals and finals Oct. 31, United Wireless Arena, Dodge City.

Class 1A, Division I

Region 5: Goessel at Little River with Fairfield, Norwich, Pratt Skyline, Pretty Prairie.

Winner to state quarterfinals Oct. 27. Region 6 winner will host Region 5 winner.

State semifinals and finals Oct. 31, United Wireless Arena, Dodge City.

Class 1A, Division II

Region 7: Burrton, Peabody-Burns at Burrton with Hutchinson Central Christian, Centre, Elyria Christian, Wichita Central Christian Academy.

Winner to state quarterfinals Oct. 27. Region 8 winner will host Region 7 winner.

State semifinals and finals Oct. 31, White Auditorium, Emporia.

CROSS COUNTRY

Oct. 24

Class 5A

Top three teams and top four runners not on the top three teams advance to state.

Newton at Lake Barton GC, Great Bend (G 10 a.m., B 10:45 a.m.) with Great Bend, Maize, Maize South, Newton, Salina Central, Salina South, Valley Center.

State Oct. 31 at 4 Mile Creek Resort, Andover (B 9:30 a.m., G 10:05 a.m.).

Class 3A

Top two teams and top three runners not on the top three teams advance to state.

Halstead, Hesston at Southeast of Saline (G 10 a.m., B 10:30 p.m.) with Council Grove, Haven, Smoky Valley, Lyons, Osage City, Wichita Collegiate, Wichita Trinity Academy.

State Oct. 31 at Wamego CC (B noon, G 12:35 p.m.).

Class 2A

Top two teams and top three runners not on the top three teams advance to state.

Berean Academy, Moundridge, Sedgwick, Remington at Harvey County East Park (G 10 a.m., B 10:40 a.m.) with Belle Plaine, Hillsboro, Inman, Bluestem, Marion, Wichita Independent.

State Oct. 31 at Sand Plum Nature Trail, Victoria (B 9:30 a.m., G 10:05 p.m.).

Class 1A

Top two teams and top five runners not on the top three teams advance to state.

Burrton, Goessel at Prairie Ridge CC Park, Hutchinson (G noon, B 12:35 p.m.) with Central of Burden, Caldwell, Canton-Galva, Colony-Crest, Cunningham, Dexter, Hartford, Hutchinson Central Christian, South Barber, Fairfield, Lebo, Little River, Centre, Macksville, Elyria Christian, Marmaton Valley, Olpe, Oswego, Oxford, Skyline, Pretty Prairie, South Haven, St. John-Hudson, St. Paul, Udall, Wichita Central Christian Academy, Classical School of Wichita.

State Oct. 31 at Sand Plum Nature Trail, Victoria (B noon, G 12:35 p.m.).

BOYS SOCCER

Oct. 26, 27, 29

Class 5A

Region 4, games at highest seed: Newton, Andover Central, Andover, Emporia.

State quarterfinals Nov. 3 at highest seed

State semifinals Nov. 6, finals Nov. 7 at Spring Hill High School.

Class 4-3-2-1A

Region 1, games at highest seed: Berean Academy, Buhler, Thomas More Prep-Marian—Ellis, McPherson, Elyria Christian-Hutchinson Central Christian

State quarterfinals Nov. 3 at highest seed

State semifinals Nov. 6, finals Nov. 7 at Stryker Complex, Wichita.

GIRLS TENNIS

Top four singles and doubles entries advance to state.

Oct. 10

Newton at Maize with Great Bend, Hays, McPherson, Salina Central, Salina South, Valley Center.

State Oct. 16 and 17 at Andover District Tennis Complex.

Class 4A

Hesston at Buhler with Abilene, Chapman, Clay Center, Concordia, El Dorado, Circle.

State Oct. 16 and 17 at Kossover TC, Topeka.

GIRLS GOLF

Oct. 12

Top three teams and top six players not on the top three teams advance to state.

Class 5A

Newton at Emporia Municipal GC (9 a.m.) with Andover, Andover Central, Emporia, Pittsburg, Salina Central, Salina South, Shawnee Heights, Topeka Seaman, Topeka West.

State — Oct. 19 and 20 at Salina Municipal GC.