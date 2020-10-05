Kansas State and head football coach Chris Klieman have agreed to a contract extension that will run through the 2026 season, the school announced Monday.

Under the contract, Klieman will receive a base salary of $3.1 million in 2021 and 3.5 million in 2022, with a jump to $4 million the following year and $4.3 million each from 2024-26. The extension also has several new incentives, including retention bonuses in 2021 and '22, plus additional years for winning eight or more regular-season games.

"Chris and his staff have done a phenomenal job in their short time at K-State, and we are excited that he will be here for a very long time," K-State athletic director Gene Taylor said in a statement. "We had been in discussions for an extended period of time, but certainly with the sensitivity surrounding the COVID pandemic, we wanted to wait and finalize this contract once we were back to playing football and had some sense of certainty about the season.

"Chris is a tremendous fit, someone who cares a great deal about his players, and most importantly, he and his staff are terrific football coaches and we look forward to many more years under his leadership."

Klieman, who won four FCS national championships at North Dakota State before taking over at K-State in December 2018, went 8-5 last year in his first season and took the Wildcats to Liberty Bowl. K-State is 2-1 this season with a 2-0 Big 12 record that includes a victory at then No. 3-ranked Oklahoma.

"My family and I love K-State and we are very fortunate to call Manhattan home," Klieman said. "I appreciate Gene (Taylor) and President (Richard) Myers for trusting my staff and me to lead this program, and we will continue to work as hard as we possibly can each and every day to not only win football games but also to help the young men in our program grow and be successful.

"We have made great progress in just under two years here, but we still have a long way to go to get where we want to be, and we are excited for the future of K-State."

Vaughn honored again

Kansas State freshman running back Deuce Vaughn was named Big 12 newcomer of the week for the second straight week on Monday after rushing for 113 yards and one touchdown and catching three passes for 81 yards and another score in Saturday's 31-21 victory over Texas Tech.

Wildcats nearing Top 25

Kansas State finished just three points outside the Associated Press' Top 25 after its victory over Texas Tech.

Minnesota, which has yet to play a game this season, came in at No. 25 with 145 points, while the Wildcats led others receiving votes with 142.