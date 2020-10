The Hays High volleyball team dropped two matches on Monday in a triangular at HHS.

Liberal handed the Indians a 25-20, 25-19 loss, and Phillipsburg edged Hays in three sets, 25-12, 20-25 and 25-23.

Phillipsburg also took a 25-23, 25-20 win over Liberal to move to 23-3 on the season.