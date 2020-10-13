EMPORIA — The Newton High School gymnastics team returned to action with a second-place finish Monday night at the Emporia quadrangular.

Lawrence Free State won the meet at 102.4, followed by Newton at 96.05, Lawrence at 89.25 and Emporia at 85.1.

Newton was led by Toria Thaw, who took second in all-around at 35.0. Thaw fell to Talia Gay of Free State by 1.45 points for the all-around title.

Thaw took second on all four apparatus, scoring an 8.8 on vault, an 8.1 on bars, a 9.0 on beam and a 9.1 on floor.

Elisa Fernandez took fifth in all-around at 31.55.

Cecilia Merlini took fourth in the floor exercises at 8.55.

"The Emporia quadrangular meet went well for us tonight with some of our girls getting career highs," Newton coach JoAnne Thaw said. "Elisa Fernandez had a personal best of 31.55 in all-around which placed her fifth. Cecilia Merlini had a season high of 8.55 on floor giving her fourth place and Toria Thaw had her personal best all-around of 35 placing her second. We got our team score back up to 96 and were 2nd behind Lawrence Free State one of the top teams in the state.

"We’re very pleased with the team and how they did tonight. Violet Bartley added the uneven bars to her two other events and hopes to add beam by the next meet making her (an) all-around. Janessa Sutton’s all-around score of 25.40 was also a personal best. Elise Jantz has worked on a new vault and is steadily improving. We’re still missing Berkley Roberson from the line up and Georgia Garcia was home sick today."

Newton competes at 10 a.m. Oct. 24 at the Shawnee Mission North Invitational at the Indian Creek Technology Center.

Emporia quadrangular

Monday

Team scores — Lawrence Free State 102.4, Newton 96.05, Lawrence 89.25, Emporia 85.1

Newton results

All-Around — 2. Toria Thaw 35.0, 5. Elisa Fernandez 31.55, 10. Elise Jantz 31.55, 17. Janessa Sutton 25.45.

Vault — 2. Thaw 8.8, 8. Jantz 8.3, 14. Fernandez 8.2, 19. Sutton 7.7, 22. Violet Bartley 7.1.

Uneven parallel bars — 2. Thaw 8.1, 7. Fernandez 7.25, 9. Jantz 6.65, 18. Sutton 4.75, 21. Bartley 4.5.

Balance beam — 2. Thaw 9.0, 9. Fernandez 7.7, 17. Jantz 6.0, 17. Sutton 6.0.

Floor exercises — 2. Thaw 9.1, 4. Cecilia Merlini 8.55, 8. Fernandez 8.4, 11. Jantz 8.25, 15. Bartley 7.65, 22. Suttom 7.0.