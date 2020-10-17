SMITH CENTER — Jake Sasse scored four times and had 243 yards rushing in a 46-13 victory over Ell-Saline on Friday night.

Sasse got his first touchdown with 10:25 left in the first quarter on a 1-yard urn. Sasse added scores of 2 and 61 yards, and Griffin Kugler added a 17-yarder for the Redmen in the second.

Nate Hendrich’s 40-yard touchdown with 8:41 left in the third gave Smith Center a 34-0 lead.

Sasse put the finishing touches on his night in the fourth with a 3-yard run with 7:39 to play.

Ell-Saline avoided the shutout with 17-yard touchdown pass from TJ Morrical to Taegan Bradley 1.

Hendrich added an 89-yard kickoff return for Smith Center, before Ell-Saline completed the scoring with 34 seconds left on a 65-yard touchdown pass from Kade Wilson to Keenan Drees.

Morrical was 11 of 20 passing for 145 yards and a touchdown. Drees led the Cardinals with 130 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.

Ell-Saline, which fell to 2-5, plays host to Ellinwood next Friday.