League rivals will have their seasons on the line Saturday in a first round 4A sub-state match.

Second-seeded Ottawa (20-13) and third-seeded Paola (18-12) square off in the third match at the Iola sub-state. The two played Tuesday to end the regular season with Ottawa pulling out a 3-2 victory in Paola. Ottawa won 26-24, 22-25, 23-25, 25-17, 16-14.

Iola and Fort Scott, the fourth and fifth seeds meet in a play-in match with the winner advancing to face top-seeded Chanute. That match begins at 1 p.m.

West Franklin (28-3) received the top seed in the Burlington sub-state. The Falcons face No. 8 Burlington (7-26) in the first round at 1 p.m. The winner advances to meet the winner of No. 4 Anderson County (18-11) and No. 5 Santa Fe Trail.

Wellsville is the fifth seed in the 3A sub-sate played on its home floor. The Eagles (13-17) face No. 4 Oskaloosa (16-15) in the second match. The winner faces the winner of top-seeded Osawatomie (20-10) and No. 8 Jeff West (4-27). That match begins at 1 p.m. Both of those matches will be in the KD gym.

Central Heights (4-24) is the eighth seed in the Lyndon sub-state and faces top-seeded Meade-Fowler (30-2) in the first round at 1 p.m.

The cross country runners are also vying for state berths Saturday in regional races.

Ottawa races in the 4A regional in Baldwin City. Wellsville and West Franklin runners compete in the 3A regional in Garnett. Central Heights is in the Alma-Wabaunsee regional.

All the regional girls races are set for 10 a.m.

Cross Country

4A (4 Regionals...3 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,

Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers)

BALDWIN

GIRLS - 10:00 a.m. BOYS - 10:45 a.m.

Atchison, Baldwin, Eudora, Holton, Louisburg, Ottawa, Paola, Miege, Tonganoxie/

3A (6 Regionals...2 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,

Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers)

GARNETT-ANDERSON COUNTY HS

GIRLS - 10 a.m. BOYS - 10:35 a.m.

Burlington, Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Garnett-Anderson County, Ward, Prairie View, Osawatomie, Oskaloosa, Perry-Lecompton, West Franklin, Santa Fe Trail, Wellsville.

2A (6 Regionals...2 Teams Qualifying Per Regional,

Top Ten Runners With Possibility of Additional Individual Qualifiers)

ALMA-WABAUNSEE HS

GIRLS - 10 a.m. BOYS - 10:40 a.m.

Northern Heights, Bennington, Ell-Saline, Chase County, Mission Valley, Herington, Lyndon, Central Heights, Salina-Sacred Heart, Wabaunsee.

Volleyball

Iola Sub-state

Iola vs. Fort Scott, 1 p.m.; Chanute vs. Iola-Fort Scott winner; Ottawa vs. Paola; championship match.

Wellsville sub-state

Osawatomie vs. Jeff West, 1 p.m.; Wellsville vs. Oskaloosa; Pleasant-Ridge vs. Prairie View, 1 p.m.; Perry-Lecompton vs. Ward.

Burlington sub-state

West Franklin vs. Burlington, 2 p.m.; Anderson County vs. Santa Fe Trail; Eureka vs. Fredonia, 2 p.m.; Neodesha vs. Osage City.

Lyndon sub-state

Northern Heights vs. Central Heights, 1 p.m.; Seabury vs. Lyndon; Heritage Christian vs. Yates Center, 1 p.m.; Mission Valley vs. Chase County.