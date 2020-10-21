EMPORIA — After shooting 374 as a team on Day 1 of the Class 4A state golf tournament, Buhler remained steady on Day 2, shooting a 377.

However, Andale improved by 25 strokes from the first day to the second to slip into third place, and secure the final state plaque Tuesday in Emporia.

Buhler, the defending state champions, finished fourth with a two-day total of 751, while Andale was two strokes better at 749.

Winfield won state with a score of 738, fending off Wamego’s score of 744.

While Buhler was disappointed not to earn any state hardware, head coach Brennan Torgerson believes his team had a great season.

"We were in pretty good position after Day 1. Give Andale in particular a lot of credit, they improved 25 shots from yesterday, and that’s what you have to do at the state tournament," Torgerson said. "We didn’t play as well as we needed to play. I hate that because these are a great bunch of girls, and getting fourth place doesn’t diminish the great season that we did have.

"I think we had seven second places, two first places and now a fourth place. I’m very proud of the season we had."

In fact, getting through a complete season amid the COVID-19 pandemic was an accomplishment in and of itself.

"It was such touch and go for a while. With where we’re at in Reno County, the cases kept rising, just to get to the state tournament was an accomplishment," Torgerson said. "I’m glad we were able to finish the season - we didn’t have any tournaments canceled this season, and I feel really good about that."

Senior Lauren Specht led the way for the Crusaders with a fifth-place performance. Specht, who shot a two-day total of 172, improved two strokes on Day 2.

Also medaling for Buhler was junior Callie Cooper, who shot a 184 and finished 14th. Cooper shot a 90 on Day 2 - four strokes better than Day 1.

Senior Rylie Cannon shot a 97 on Day 1 and a 96 on Day 2, while freshman Marlie Cooper had a two-day total of 205.

Senior Karlee Wiggins shot a 213 over the two days to round out the Buhler lineup.

The Crusaders graduate Specht, Cannon, and Wiggins, who were all instrumental in helping Buhler reach the state tournament. Specht and Cannon were part of last year’s state championship team, while Wiggins was new to varsity this season.

"I tell our teams every year that you want to end your season at the state tournament," Torgerson said. "We did that. We were here, we had a chance to compete for a state championship, and it just didn’t happen this year. Again, it doesn’t diminish everything that we accomplished."

Wellington’s Payton Ginter won state individually with a score of 158, edging out state runner-up Abaigeal Donovan of Concordia (159), and third-place finisher Elly Bertholf of Winfield (160).