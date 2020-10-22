Charles Chaney ChuckChaneyBCTG

Thursday

Oct 22, 2020 at 9:00 AM


Each week, Butler County Times-Gazette’s Sports Editor, Charles Chaney, predicts the score of every game in the Butler County area and other big games from around the state.


Last week: 11-5


Overall: 83-22 (79.0%)


HOME TEAM IN CAPS


BUTLER COUNTY TEAMS IN NON-COUNTY GAMES ARE IN BOLD


Class 6A


DERBY 31, Maize South 22


Class 5A


Goddard 17, ANDOVER 14


Maize 38, HUTCHINSON 30


Class 4A


Andover Central 31, ARKANSAS CITY 7


MCPHERSON 28, Augusta 14


El Dorado 26, WINFIELD 14


Rose Hill 34, INDEPENDENCE 7


Buhler 35, CIRCLE 21


BISHOP MIEGE 27, Shawnee Mission Northwest 20


Class 3A


ANDALE 49, Wichita Collegiate 21


SOUTHEAST OF SALINE 24, Scott City 12


Class 2A


BELLE PLAINE 21, Douglass 14


Garden Plain 49, BLUESTEM 0


Class 1A


SEDGWICK 16, Conway Springs 14


ELKHART 40, Remington 14


Class 8M-I


UDALL 41, FLINTHILLS 34