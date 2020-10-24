TOWANDA – Sam Elliott rushed for 214 yards on 37 carries and found the end zone six times to lead the Buhler Crusaders to a 42-6 win at Circle on Friday night.

It was the second time this season that Elliott scored six rushing touchdowns, which equals a Buhler school record. The other six-TD game came in a win at Augusta earlier in the season.

It was a good response by the Crusaders overall, after collapsing in the second half a week ago in a loss to Wellington.

"We stumbled last week and we weren’t pleased with it," Buhler head coach Steve Warner said. "I felt like our kids responded well, came out and played hard."

The Crusaders used a strong north wind to their advantage in the first quarter, easily winning the battle for field position. The defense forced a quick three-and-out and Elliott capped a five-play, 41-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown run and a 6-0 Buhler lead.

Late in the first quarter with the T-Birds backed up near their own goal-line, the Crusader defensive line collectively stormed across the line of scrimmage to tackle Circle quarterback Cooper Chadwell in the end zone for a safety. At the end of the first, Buhler led 8-0.

Then the Sam Elliott Show really took off. In the second quarter, he tallied three more touchdowns and the Crusaders went into halftime in firm control, up 28-0.

At the break, Buhler had 193 total yards of offense, compared to just 17 for Circle.

"Our offensive line did a good job getting off the ball," Warner said. "I was really pleased with our defense. Our defensive backs have improved a lot and I thought they showed that."

The Crusader secondary held Chadwell to only two completions and they intercepted him twice. On top of that, the T-Birds only rushed for 20 yards.

Elliott broke free for a 39-yard rushing score, his fifth of the night; with 5:58 left in the third and Buhler increased their lead to 35-0.

Late in the third, the only big blemish for Buhler came when Elliott lost a fumble at the Circle 45. The ball was returned by Jake Shaults to the Crusader 14. The ensuing play marked the first time all night that the T-Birds ran a play in Buhler territory.

Circle would take advantage of the miscue on the first play of the fourth quarter when Chadwell hit Shaults for an 18-yard touchdown pass.

The Crusaders came right back when quarterback Bradley Neill found wide receiver Brock McCurdy for a 57-yard completion to the T-Bird one-yard line. Elliott found paydirt once more on the next play, with 11:08 to go, and that concluded the scoring for the night.

The 4A West bracket appears to show the Crusaders, seeded fifth, hosting #12 seed Circle next week to begin the playoffs. Film study should look quite familiar, to say the least.

BUHLER 42, CIRCLE 6

Buhler – 8;20;7;7;–;42

Circle -0;0;0;6;–;6

B – Sam Elliott 16 run (kick failed)

B – Safety (Chadwell tackled in endzone)

B – Elliott 2 run (kick good)

B – Elliott 5 run (kick failed)

B – Elliott 1 run (kick good)

B – Elliott 39 run (kick good)

C – Shaults 18 pass from Chadwell (kick failed)

B – Elliott 1 run (kick good)

BuhlerTeam statsCircle52-259ATT-RUSH26-20128PASSING29287TOTAL YARDS497-10-0COMP-ATT-INT2-15-23-3FUMBLES-LOST2-01-5PENALTIES-YARDS7-508-113RD-ATT1-100-04TH-ATT0-029:43TIME OF POSS.18;17

RUSHING: Buhler – Elliott 37-214-6; Rolland 3-6-0; B. Neill 1-1-0; McCurdy 1-7-0; Atherton 2-7-0; Patton 7-24-0; J. Neill 2-1-0. Circle – Smith 17-15-0; Chadwell 6-2-0; Stovall 3-3-0.

PASSING C-A-TD-I-YD: Buhler: B. Neill – 7-10-0-0-128. Circle: Cooper Chadwell – 2-15-1-2-29.

RECEIVING: Buhler – McCurdy 5-114-0; Rolland 1-7-0; Henderson 1-7-0. Circle – Shaults 1-18-1; Rogers 1-11-0.