Saturday

Oct 24, 2020 at 12:01 AM


Andale 43, Wichita Collegiate 14


Andover 20, Goddard 13


Andover Central 37, Arkansas City 6


Attica/Argonia 77, Fairfield 8


Axtell 68, Onaga 26


BV North 19, BV Southwest 7


BV Northwest 42, BV West 21


Baldwin 40, Osawatomie 6


Basehor-Linwood 27, Pittsburg 10


Belle Plaine 27, Douglass 6


Bucklin 60, Dighton 24


Buhler 42, Circle 6


Burlingame 46, Doniphan West 12


Burlington 38, Iola 0


Cair Paravel 68, Wichita Life Prep 0


Caldwell def. Chase, forfeit


Canton-Galva 70, Lincoln 8


Central Plains 56, Wilson 20


Centralia 60, Wabaunsee 20


Chanute 14, Labette County 6


Chase County 46, Oxford 0


Cheney 48, Larned 22


Cimarron 39, Ellis 0


Clay Center 27, Council Grove 20


Clearwater 42, Hesston 25


Colby 48, Goodland 8


Columbus 47, Caney Valley 16


Concordia 41, Chapman 28


Conway Springs 41, Sedgwick 35


Crest def. Altoona-Midway, forfeit


DeSoto 34, Shawnee Heights 7


Derby 48, Maize South 10


Dodge City 41, Ulysses 0


El Dorado 32, Winfield 14


Ell-Saline 65, Ellinwood 0


Eureka 28, Jayhawk Linn 20


Fort Scott 28, Coffeyville 0


Fredonia 27, Southeast 6


Frontenac 26, Girard 6


Galena 42, Baxter Springs 3


Garden City 45, Great Bend 0


Garden Plain 57, Bluestem 0


Gardner-Edgerton 42, SM West 7


Halstead 50, Wichita Trinity 8


Hartford def. Centre, forfeit


Haven 34, Sterling 7


Hays-TMP-Marian 46, Lakin 14


Herington 50, Bennington 34


Hoisington 26, Beloit 20


Holcomb 42, Hugoton 28


Hoxie 36, Rawlins County 8


Hutchinson 32, Maize 28


Hutchinson Central Christian 62, Stafford 16


Hutchinson Trinity 41, Hillsboro 14


Jefferson North 36, Jackson Heights 0


KC Piper 60, Bonner Springs 7


Kapaun Mount Carmel 24, Hays 6


Kingman 42, Chaparral 2


La Crosse 52, Kiowa County 6


Lakeside 52, BV Randolph 6


Lawrence 49, Lawrence Free State 20


Leavenworth 24, Atchison 15


Lebo 49, Marais des Cygnes Valley 0


Little River 64, Solomon 0


Lyndon 41, Uniontown 0


Madison/Hamilton Co-op 62, Burden Central 0


Manhattan 49, Emporia 7


Marion def. Lyons, forfeit


Maur Hill - Mount Academy 28, Riverside 14


McPherson 42, Augusta 13


Minneapolis 43, Ellsworth 14


Minneola 54, Satanta 6


Moundridge 44, Pretty Prairie 18


Neodesha 53, Erie 42


Newton 42, Wichita Campus 15


Norton 33, Phillipsburg 28


Oakley 62, Sublette 14


Oberlin-Decatur 40, Hill City 34


Olathe East 14, Olathe South 10


Olathe North 37, Olathe Northwest 0


Olpe 59, Northeast-Arma 0


Osage City 39, Humboldt 8


Paola 49, Louisburg 7


Parsons 48, Cherryvale 14


Perry-Lecompton 52, Santa Fe Trail 6


Pittsburg Colgan 44, Riverton 12


Plainville 42, Salina Sacred Heart 8


Platte County, Mo. 27, Lansing 0


Pratt 65, Nickerson 33


Quinter 42, Logan/Palco 14


Riley County 38, Marysville 8


Rock Creek 6, Royal Valley 0


Rose Hill 59, Independence 6


Rossville 53, Mission Valley 0


Sabetha 28, Hiawatha 7


Salina South 34, Salina Central 28


SM Northwest 27, SM Miege 24


Silver Lake 51, Pleasant Ridge 8


Smith Center 29, Inman 22


Smoky Valley 28, Russell 14


South Barber 58, South Haven 6


South Central 50, Ingalls 0


Southeast of Saline 40, Scott City 6


Spearville 42, Ness City 38


Spring Hill 20, Eudora 16


St John's Catholic 53, Rock Hills 6


St. John's Beloit-Tipton 53, Rock Hills 6


St. Marys 22, Atchison County 6


St. Paul 24, Southern Coffey 8


Sylvan-Lucas 46, Tescott 0


Thunder Ridge 46, Southern Cloud 0


Tonganoxie 49, Ottawa 7


Topeka Seaman 45, Washburn Rural 21


Valley Center 23, Goddard-Eisenhower 7


Valley Heights 76, Northern Heights 0


Victoria 54, Otis-Bison 0


Wamego 62, Abilene 12


Waverly 58, Chetopa 32


Wellington 20, Mulvane 13


Wellsville 48, West Franklin 0


Wheatland-Grinnell 42, Triplains-Brewster 30


Wichita Carroll 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 14


Wichita County 60, South Gray 12


Wichita East 22, Wichita West 8