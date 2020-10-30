Jordan Garvin didn’t really have time to decide whether to go near post, far post or dead center when a loose ball ended up at his feet in overtime of Shawnee Heights’ Class 5A regional final Thursday night against Seaman at Bettis Sports Complex.

So he did the only thing he could do.

"I was just, ‘I’m going to shoot this and if it goes in, it goes in,’" the sophomore T-Bird forward said. "I fired and prayed."

Garvin’s left-footed prayer was answered. His shot found the back of the net at the far post at the 6:08 mark of overtime to give Heights a dramatic 2-1 victory over rival Seaman.

With the win, Heights advanced to next Tuesday’s 6 p.m. Class 5A state quarterfinal where the T-Birds (12-4-1) will play host to United Kansas Conference rival Lansing (8-7-1), which beat Basehor-Linwood 3-0 Thursday night. Heights split two meetings with the Lions this year, each team taking 2-1 victories.

Less than two minutes before his game-winner, Garvin had a golden chance to end things quickly into the overtime period. He wound up with the an open chance in front of the goal, but fired a left-footed shot that was right at Seaman goalkeeper Andrew Kirmer, who made the easy save.

Given a second chance, he didn’t misfire. Teammate Josiah Juarez had fired a centering shot from the right side that Kirmer made a diving play on. But when the ball deflected off Kirmer’s hands, Garvin was there for the rebound and banged home the shot.

"It was pretty frustrating to miss my other ones," Garvin said, also referring to a shot late in the second half that Kirmer easily stopped. "At the end of the day, I got one in and that was the one that counted."

Shots were hard to come by for the T-Birds throughout the game as they ended with only four shots on goal. For the bulk of the game, the T-Birds had just one, but had made the most of that shot.

After a scoreless 30 minutes, Heights got a free kick deep in Seaman’s end and Johnny Jasso sent a pass to a streaking Sequoyah Mendez. Mendez didn’t have a great angle for a shot, but fired anyway and the ball trickled past Kirmer and into the goal for a 1-0 T-Bird lead.

But what the T-Birds lacked offensively, they made up for with their defense. Seaman wound up with twice as many shots on goal in the game, but were turned away time and time again.

"We’re going to give up offense," Heights coach Stephen Loy said. "Our midfield is young and it’s just not advantageous for us to knock it around like they did. We felt comfortable giving them possession with the way they were attacking. That was the game plan. We played little pressure instead of high pressure in an attempt to get them compressed and then say, ‘Now what are you going to do?’"

Seaman kept pressure on Heights keeper Nathan Spruill and nearly got an equalizer to Mendez’s goal with three minutes left in the first half.

Viking senior Jeron Poteete sent a centering pass that Jake Moss got a foot on and fired a shot that Spruill blocked. The rebound went right to Viking forward Caidn Worcester.

His shot at an open goal hit the bottom of the crossbar and ricocheted straight down, but never crossed the goal line and Heights cleared before another rebound attempt.

"I thought we out-played them the majority of the game and took away any attack they tried to build," Seaman coach Jacob Kirmer said. "We were focused and poised on what we needed to accomplish and I thought the boys were outstanding."

Seaman had three solid scoring chances in a 10-minute span in the second half, but came away empty as Spruill turned each away. With his team pressing, Kirmer hollered "Don’t panic! We still have time!"

He was right and with 2:01 left, Seaman got the equalizer. Gavin Wilhelm’s free kick from near midfield made it through to Moss, who deflected it into the goal to tie the game 1-1.

"I knew it was going to come at some point, it was just a matter of when," Kirmer said. "The guys were keyed in so well, especially coming off what we came off of (a two-week quarantine). They just picked up where we left off and played outstanding."

If the late goal rattled Heights, it didn’t show. After getting only two shots in regulation, the T-Birds had the only two shots of overtime as they came out on the attack.

"This group makes mistakes and sometimes they make some horrible mistakes," Loy said. "But I knew they would shrug off their mistakes and come out strong in overtime."

Seaman ended its season with a 7-6-1 record.

SHAWNEE HEIGHTS 2, SEAMAN 1 OT

Seaman (7-6-1);0;1;0;—;1

Shawnee Heights (12-4-1);1;0;1;—;2

Seaman — Goal: Moss. Assist: Wilhelm.

Shawnee Heights — Goals: Mendez, Garvin. Assists: Jasso, Juarez.