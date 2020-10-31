Hayden’s 42-6 romp over Sabetha in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs set up a rematch with Perry-Lecompton.

Hayden knocked off Perry-Lecompton 10-0 their last time out, and will host the Kaws again next Friday. To set up the rematch, the Wildcats (7-1) put Sabetha (5-4) away with a smothering defense and a few quick strikes on offense.

Senior Desmond Purnell led the way with touchdowns on two long receptions and one long run from scrimmage. The senior-laden Wildcats were led by Purnell’s 91 yards rushing and 87 yards receiving.

"It feels great," said Purnell, still holding the district championship trophy. "Us seniors have all grown up together. We’ve been playing together since we were little."

Hayden opened the scoring on its first possession, marching 76 yards on 12 plays with Will DeVader finishing the drive with a 2-yard plunge into the end zone.

The Blue Jays started Drew Schmelzle at quarterback, and the senior was effective running the ball on Hayden. He raced for a 43-yard score late in the first quarter to cut the deficit to 7-6.

But Schmelzle was felled by an injury just two plays into the second quarter. He had amassed 65 yards rushing and completed two passes, accounting for most of the Blue Jays’ offense. Sabetha was forced to switch to Kaden Dillon at quarterback, and the Blue Jays’ offense sputtered. Schmelzle played some at an end position, but was obviously hobbled.

The Wildcats found Purnell to be a mismatch coming out of their backfield, and they exploited that advantage for two long touchdown passes. Strikes from Johnny Holloway to Purnell went for 60 yards and 27 yards, giving Hayden a 21-6 lead at halftime.

"One was a wheel (route) and one was a straight fly," Purnell said. "The corner got up, and I just was able to beat him one-on-one. It’s just my quarterback getting me the ball and me just doing my thing."

Though leading 21-6, Hayden coach Bill Arnold was not overly pleased by how his team played in the first half.

"It’s a playoff game, so everybody’s got some emotions going there," Arnold said of the visiting Blue Jays. "Still, I felt like up front we were not as physical as what we needed to be. I think we kind of addressed some of that at halftime and the kids came out and really excelled."

Purnell and Jack Konrade each went for a long run just after halftime, and any shot Sabetha had remaining withered away. JC Cummings added a late touchdown to make the final score 42-6.

Holloway was perfect through the air, completing 7 of 7 attempts for 139 yards. The Wildcats used seven ball carriers to gain 237 yards on the ground.

The Wildcat defense, meanwhile, gave up 208 yards rushing, but held the Blue Jays to just 33 yards passing.

The win set up Round 2 of Hayden versus Perry-Lecompton. The Kaws’ lone defeat on the season came two weeks ago at Hayden.

Hayden just came off the foreign experience of having a week off due to a cancellation. Now they must prepare to meet a team for the second time in just 21 days.

"It is what it is. It’s the way our screwy playoff system works," Arnold said. "2020’s been a wild year as it is. They’re a good football team and there will be lot of experience both ways, them playing us and us playing them. So it should be a good game."

HAYDEN 42, SABETHA 6

Sabetha (5-4) … 6 … 0 … 0 … 0 – 6

Hayden (7-1) … 14 … 7 … 14 … 7 – 42

Hayden – DeVader 2 yard run (Specht kick)

Sabetha – Schmelzle 43 yard run (kick failed)

Hayden – Purnell 60 yard pass from Holloway (Specht kick)

Hayden – Purnell 27 yard pass from Holloway (Specht kick)

Hayden – Purnell 39 yard run (Specht kick)

Hayden – Konrade 40 yard run (Specht kick)

Hayden – Cummings 6 yard run (Specht kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING­ – Sabetha: Schmelzle 7-65, Gugelman 9-57, Edelman 5-7, Dillon 10-24, Herrmann 14-55; Hayden: Konrade 7-69, Purnell 9-91, DeVader 5-13, Moore 7-37, Chisham 1-4, Cummings 5-19, Arnold 1-4.

PASSING – Sabetha: Schmelzle 2-2-0 15 yards, Dillon 3-8-1 18 yards; Hayden: Holloway 7-7-0 139 yards, Purnell 0-1-1 0 yards.

RECEIVING – Sabetha: Nonnast 2-9, Lierz 1-7, Gugelman 1-5, Schmelzle 1-12; Hayden: Specht 1-17, DeVader 2-14, Purnell 2-87, Pivarnik 2-21.

PUNTING – Sabetha: Dillon 3-32.3; Hayden: none.