The Hutchinson Salthawks did not get the benefit of the doubt, and the bounces did not go their way in Friday’s season-ending loss to Bishop Carroll.

Trailing by seven late in the fourth quarter, Hutchinson had a drive end by the nose of the football when senior running back Alec McCuan gained three on fourth and 3 but was ruled short.

Hutchinson saw the ball not bounce their way at the end of the first half when a 24-yard field goal attempt was blocked and returned all the way for a Bishop Carroll touchdown as the first half expired.

The Salthawks enjoyed a magical season with many gutsy victories in front of home crowds. Although Friday’s 42-28 loss to Carroll was not one of those moments, Hutchinson did play football for 10 straight weeks during the COVID-19 pandemic, and won eight of them.

"It’s great that we got our season in and it’s great the kids got the experiences that they got," Hutchinson head coach Mike Vernon said. "These are memories they’re going to have for a lifetime, and we’re glad that that happened."

With eight wins this season, Hutchinson doubled its win count from the past two seasons combined. The Salthawks won their most game since going 9-2 in 2016.

"It doesn’t matter who this team plays, it’s going to be a knock-down, drag-out fight where they’re going to have a chance to win," Vernon said. "Eight times we won, but we came up short tonight."

The two teams were back and forth in the first half. The Eagles went 10 plays and 85 yards in just 2:32 to open the scoring when Hunter Trail scored from a yard out.

The Salthawks responded with a 9-play, 68-yard drive capped off by an Alec McCuan touchdown run from two yards out.

Carroll drove 98 yards on its next scoring drive, and with 10 seconds left in the first quarter, Carroll quarterback Aiden Niedens found receiver Matt Holthusen for a 34-yard touchdown on 3rd and 20 to give the Eagles a 14-7 lead.

Hutchinson would tie the game in vintage Salthawk fashion with a 17 play, 66 yard drive that took over seven minutes off the clock. The drive was capped off with a 1-yard score from McCuan.

The Salthawk defense came up with a stop and gave the offense one more chance to score before halftime. Hutchinson had first and goal from the 9 with about a minute left, but the drive stalled.

With nine seconds left on the clock, Hutchinson sent Carter Booe and the field-goal unit out to put three points on the board. The kick was blocked by Carroll’s Cade Gatschet and scooped up by Ryan Birch.

As time expired, Birch returned the ball 76 yards for a stunning touchdown that put the Eagles up 21-14 at halftime.

"That was huge for us, it turned the momentum around," Carroll head coach Dusty Trail said. "Hutch had a lot of momentum and were going in to score. We made a good defensive stand there. Huge turnaround, and that’s tough and a little deflating when you’re on the other side. We came out in the second half with a lot more energy, I thought."

To Hutchinson’s credit, the Salthawks responded well out of halftime. Xavier Smith brought the second-half kickoff out to the Carroll 43, and two plays later Hutchinson quarterback Myles Thompson fired a 44-yard touchdown pass to receiver Treyton Peterson for a touchdown.

Niedens found Oscar Gallardo for a 21-yard touchdown on Carroll’s ensuing drive, then the Eagles went up by two touchdowns early in the fourth when Trail scored on an 8-yard touchdown run.

Down 14 early in the fourth, Hutchinson kept its season alive with an 8-play, 70-yard drive capped off by a 3-yard touchdown run from Jalen Barlow.

The Hutchinson offense did get one more chance to tie the game. The Salthawks found themselves in Carroll territory facing a 4th and 3 with 3:22 remaining. Hutchinson gave the ball to McCuan, who gained exactly three yards.

However, he was ruled short, much to the dismay of the home crowd. Three plays later, Niedens kept a read option for a 54-yard touchdown to officially put the game out of reach.

Carroll, now 7-2, adds another quality win to their resume that already featured Junction City (8-1), Kapaun Mt. Carmel (8-1), Bishop Miege (4-4), and St. Thomas Aquinas (5-3).

"The things we’ve had to battle through this year and the competition we’ve played has done nothing but given these guys confidence and made them stronger," Trail said.

Carroll will look to keep its season alive next Friday at Maize (9-1) in the 5A Quarterfinals.

"We know we’re going to have to battle through some adversity in that game," Trail said. "We know we’ll have to play a high level of football and be very efficient in what we do offensively. Defensively, Maize has some weapons that we’ll have to contain and that will be difficult."

Hutchinson graduates a strong senior class featuring McCuan, Thompson, Peterson, Booe, Smith, Carter Young, Barlow, Jack Hawver, Wyatt Johnson, Emilio Martinez, Dakota Douglas, Dakota Thomsen, Colby Akins, Maddix Heneha, Carson Hilty, Mason Weathers, Miguel Rios, Anthony Blackwell, David Waymire, Hunter Stanford, Michael Bower, Matthew Hanavan, Nick Rodriguez, Isaiah Phillips, Jonathan Fan, Ta’’Jan James, Andrew Schweigert, Nick Scarbrough, Austin Sutton, Alejandro Martinez, and Jayden Crabbs.

"I’m going to miss the every-day stuff. I’ve been with these guys for a while now, and we all have unbelievable relationships," Vernon said. "These seniors are great leaders, and that’s something you don’t get every day. I’ll definitely miss them."