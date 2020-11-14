LAWRENCE — Steve Rampy entered his team’s matchup against Derby with the utmost respect for the Panthers, a football powerhouse that has captured two straight state titles.

That said, the legendary head coach acknowledges he never could’ve envisioned his Lawrence squad’s undefeated season and own championship aspirations ending quite the way they did Friday night.

"Didn’t see it coming. They were a lot better than us," said Rampy, speaking after Derby’s 40-20 victory over Lawrence in the Class 6A quarterfinal. "They were bigger, stronger and more physical on both sides of the ball. They deserved the win."

The Panthers left no doubt about who was the better team.

After falling into an early hole, Derby (7-2) reeled off 40 unanswered points to glide to the finish line, advancing to a state semifinal matchup next Friday at Junction City. Dylan Edwards’ 83-yard kickoff return touchdown got the Panthers on the board, and things snowballed from there for Lawrence (9-1), which surrendered four straight touchdown drives en route to falling behind 33-6 at intermission.

The Lions turned it over on downs on each of their first two possessions of the second half, and Edwards’ 61-yard touchdown run all but put the game away with 2:57 left in the third quarter. Edwards finished with 19 carries for 156 yards and three total touchdowns for the visitors.

"You can’t explain more physical. They were more physical than us," Rampy said. "We tried to block them; we couldn’t block ’em. We tried to take them on; we couldn’t take ’em on on defense. They were just a bigger, more physical team up front."

Lawrence came out strong out of the gate, recovering a fumble on the opening kickoff and capitalizing on the short field with a 1-yard touchdown run by standout senior running back Devin Neal to secure an early lead. But Edwards authored the immediate response, showcasing his game-breaking speed on the 83-yard kickoff return score that made it a 6-all contest.

"It was a short kick and we ran by it," Rampy said. "Our coverage team went by the guy and all of a sudden you look up and nobody is there. He’s too fast. Nobody was going to catch him."

The Lions’ second critical mistake came on their next drive. After securing a couple of first downs, a bad snap led to a fumble that was recovered by the Panthers at the Lawrence 37. Then, facing a third-and-goal from the 4, Derby quarterback Lem Wash found tight end Drake Thatcher to give the visitors a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Rampy labeled the early gaffes on special teams and offense as momentum-killers.

"Things like that, you can’t do that against a really good team," Rampy said. "Who knows how that thing— I still have a hard time believing we’d win because they’re big and physical, but you’ve got to cover the kick, you know? And then you can’t have a fumbled snap. It’s little things like that."

Wash scored on 1- and 3-yard runs, and Edwards’ own 1-yard plow gave Derby its 33-6 lead at halftime. And after Neal was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-1 attempt late in the third quarter, the Panthers capitalized on the turnover on downs with Edwards breaking loose for the 61-yard touchdown scamper.

Neal scored twice in the fourth quarter, but the game had long been decided by that point, with the Panthers deploying several reserves earlier in the period. A KU commit, Neal was largely kept in check, held to 3.8 yards per carry before a 65-yard touchdown burst on what became the final tote of his decorated high school career.

Derby’s physicality on both sides of the ball proved an unpleasant surprise to Rampy.

"I didn’t see that on film," Rampy said. "Our guys, we have been physical on defense all year. We couldn’t get our defense off the field. Offensively we didn’t play very well the first half. Mistakes and turnovers and just stuff like that and all of a sudden our guys got a little tired. But we just didn’t see them as that physical of a football team on film, and they were tonight."

Clark agreed with Rampy’s observation that the Panthers are a far more physical team than they were earlier in the season, but he credited one other intangible for Friday’s outcome: preparation.

"I’ll tell you, it was amazing how much film they watched," Clark said of his players. "By Tuesday we could line up by formation and they could tell us their top three plays, the players would. So they kind of knew what was coming and they did a good job. ...

"They won this game Monday through Thursday. I was really proud of ’em."

DERBY 40, LAWRENCE 20

Derby (7-2);19;14;7;0;—;40

Lawrence (9-1);6;0;0;14;—;20

Lawrence — Neal 1 run (kick failed)

Derby — Edwards 83 kickoff return (kick failed)

Derby — D. Thatcher 4 pass from Wash (kick failed)

Derby — Wash 1 run (Simons kick)

Derby — Wash 3 run (Simons kick)

Derby — Edwards 1 run (Simons kick)

Derby — Edwards 61 run (Simons kick)

Lawrence — Neal 3 run (Gellender kick)

Lawrence — Neal 65 run (Gellender kick)

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Derby: Edwards 19-156, Wash 16-61, Wright 4-2, Zerger 4-(minus) 6, M. Thatcher 2-(minus) 7. Lawrence: Neal 30-176, Hough 7-34, Dooley 4-(minus) 36.

PASSING — Derby: Wash 5-6-0, 65 yards. Lawrence: Dooley 10-21-0, 114 yards.

RECEIVING — Derby: Liston 2-24, D. Thatcher 2-17, Edwards 1-14. Lawrence: Jackson 5-79, Green 3-27, King 1-9, Neal 1-(minus) 1.

PUNTING — Derby: Stewart 3-24. Lawrence: Gellender 4-28.3.