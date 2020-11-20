"Let them play!"

No phrase has ever dominated my Twitter feed as much as those three words the past two days. From the moment I posted news Wednesday afternoon about the Kansas State High School Activities Association’s proposal to delay the start of winter sports competitions — one that was moved forward by the Executive Board — there’s been an outpouring of outrage, frustration, disappointment, disbelief and, yes, even support of the plan.

As a reminder, the proposal calls for the start of competition in basketball, wrestling and swimming to be pushed back until Jan. 15. Practices for all three sports could be conducted until Dec. 22, at which time a 13-day moratorium would occur before practices could resume after Jan. 4.

The proposal is a reaction to the significant spike in COVID-19 numbers across Kansas. Those numbers have reached an all-time high, prompting health departments across the state to increase restrictions and taxing capacities at statewide hospitals.

The vitriol that has been leveled at the KSHSAA for coming up with an alternate schedule for the winter, which will be voted upon next Tuesday at a special Board of Directors meeting, has been harsh and condemning. And quite frankly, a little unfair or maybe misdirected.

Trust me folks, not a single employee at the KSHSAA wants to stop student-athletes from participating in interscholastic activities.

"No doubt about it," KSHSAA executive director Bill Faflick said. "We’re an activities association and every person that works in this building wants those activities to go on — not because it’s our livelihood, but because we believe in the value of participation. We believe it enhances student achievement. We believe it teaches socio-emotional skills. We believe it provides opportunities for kids to grow physically, to connect emotionally, to grow in ways that are not part of the regular classroom experience. The teaching and learning in the classroom is important, but so is the teaching and learning that goes along with participation in interscholastic activities.

"We want these to happen."

The simple answer then would seem to be, then just let them play. Let the winter sports season play out as scheduled and just as we did during the fall sports season, roll with the inevitable punches that come along during the season.

The fall was anything but smooth. Not a week went by without athletes or teams having to quarantine.

There were even heartbreaking cases of teams like Valley Heights’ football or Jackson Heights’ volleyball having to cancel their promising postseasons because of untimely quarantines. Or the Tonganoxie golfer pulled off the course mid-round at regionals because of contact tracing with a schoolmate who tested positive, which more than likely cost the team from qualifying for state.

But there was also triumph. A season that began not knowing if it would be able to finish saw state championships contested in every sport, with football set to wrap up next week.

After the way the 2019-20 school year ended — state basketball canceled after the state semifinals and spring sports canceled altogether — this fall was a source of pride. For schools, for athletes and for KSHSAA.

"I’ll tell you what, schools have done phenomenal jobs," Faflick said. "Coaches, athletic directors, administrators, principals, superintendents across the state have really generally done a really good job. ... Because of their efforts, our participation in the postseason in the fall is 95% in every activity, and that’s much better than we anticipated at the beginning of the year. Many people didn’t give us a chance of even having a season past the first two weeks."

Even as we navigated through the fall, I held concerns that winter would be a much tougher challenge.

All but two of the eight fall sports are contested outdoors, with volleyball and gymnastics the indoor sports. Six of the eight fall sports have limited or no contact with opposing teams, with football and soccer the exceptions.

But when it comes to winter sports, everything’s indoors. There’s limited contact in swimming and bowling, but plenty in basketball and wrestling.

Even though there’s been plenty of arguments that those sports were safely conducted all summer without outbreaks and clusters occurring, sickness of any kind is more widespread during the winter months, which heightens concerns.

Since mid-March, KSHSAA has been working on potential solutions to what the winter sports season could look like based on where the state stood.

"It’s been a continual assessment on the status of Kansas health, the impact on kids and the opportunity and responsibilities of this whole process," Faflick said. "It’s always been about evaluating the benefits vs. the risks."

So let’s examine the benefits and risks of the KSHSAA proposal.

By delaying the start of competitions until Jan. 15, teams can essentially operate in a bubble for the next month-plus.

Even though there’s been no scientific evidence of the spread of COVID-19 during athletic competitions, eliminating potential environments where such exposures could occur — primarily among adults — does nothing but help flatten the rapidly increasing curve.

"Pausing allows there to be fewer opportunities for the contagion to be spread," said Faflick, who was in correspondence with a sports medicine advisory committee as well as administrators across the state. "It allows for hospitals to deal with the things they need to deal with in the health care system without additional burden with more cases. Those cases wouldn’t be kids, necessarily, but our events don’t occur without adults."

A delayed competition start also allows teams to get through a holiday season that’s largely centered around gatherings and celebrations. Past holidays have shown increases in outbreaks with public resistance to curb those activities.

A delay also is better than canceling, which is something KSHSAA clearly wants to avoid.

"We’re not in the position to cancel, that’s not anybody’s recommendation," Faflick said. "We’re much further along now than we were in March because we know more about the virus. ... I don’t think we’re anywhere near close to the point of cancellation. It’s our role in helping stem the tide instead of adding to the burden."

The arguments against a delayed start are numerous.

1) The potential of losing athletes to club sports.

There have already been plenty of rumblings that many basketball players would opt out of their high school seasons and instead play AAU ball (MAYB has stated it would not offer the option). In addition, many girls basketball programs are already facing issues competing against club volleyball demands on multi-sport athletes.

If winter sports are delayed, those athletes may be lost. Eight weeks of practice is not an enticing setting for athletes and coaches alike.

2) Reduction of seasons.

In the KSHSAA proposal, the basketball season would be reduced to a 13-game season with no invitational tournaments. Bowling, swimming and wrestling also would be reduced by a number of events.

While a 13-game season isn’t ideal, it’s also unlikely to be achieved. Even when the season starts in mid-January, there will be games lost to quarantine, meaning many teams could wind up with maybe half of their regular 20-game season.

3) Mental health of athletes.

For a handful of the state’s basketball players, they’ve already seen one season marred by COVID-19, ending their dreams of capturing a state title when the tournaments were canceled last year. Many more saw their spring seasons taken away, as well, and athletes in the Kansas City, Kan., school systems already had their fall seasons stripped from them.

Another season in which some or all is lost could have even more damaging effects.

4) There are no guarantees.

Who’s to say things will be better in January. Last March, did anyone really think things would be even worse off than they were then with COVID-19?

This virus clearly has had staying power nobody anticipated, and it’s not going to suddenly disappear when the calendar hits 2021. If things worsen, there may be no choice but to shut things down completely, wiping out the hopes of having a season and postseason in the winter.

In the fall, a proposal went before the Board of Directors to alter that season and also provide an alternate fall season in the spring. That proposal was voted down and the fall season was allowed to continue.

Will we see a repeat on Tuesday? It’s difficult to say.

In sending the proposal to the Board of Directors, the Executive Board basically said it was leaving the decision up to KSHSAA’s member schools. A rejection of the proposal by the 78-member BOD — which is made up of representatives of each league in the state, as well as a number of other entities — would leave the decision-making for how to proceed up to each individual district.

The public outcry is to leave the decisions local, but honestly, many of the superintendents and school boards in districts across the state don’t want that responsibility. Faflick said he heard from many superintendents requesting that KSHAA take the lead and "tap the brakes a little bit," while others voiced opinions that "no activities should occur until they were back in school full-time."

That’s the battle that will be fought over the next few days as BOD members get pressured from both sides of the argument. But the more voices they hear, the better decision they can make that’s representative of the communities they serve.

There’s also the possibility for the KSHSAA proposal to be amended at Tuesday’s meeting. Any board member can make a motion to change all or part of the existing proposal, which would then be voted on, as well.

A potential alternative already had surfaced on Thursday and it has plenty of merit to it.

It calls for the season to start as currently scheduled and still observe the pre-Christmas time frame, with practices and competition stopping on Dec. 22. The extended moratorium would remain as outlined in the original proposal, and then competition would resume Jan. 15 after an 11-day practice period, eliminating invitational tournaments.

It also states that no fans will be present at events in December and January, with fan attendance on a limited basis in February based on guidance from the KSHSAA.

Competitions in basketball would be a maximum of 17 games, while bowling, swimming and wrestling would be reduced to 85% of their normal allowed competitions.

Is this the perfect solution? Maybe, maybe not. But the fact is, there’s no perfect solution that will satisfy everyone.

Let them play? I absolutely hope they can, especially with safety protocols in place.

And so does KSHSAA.