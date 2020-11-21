FRANKFORT — Hanover coach Matt Heuer admitted he was a little nervous going into Friday’s Eight-Man Division II semifinal against Twin Valley League rival Frankfort.

"They were probably the most balanced team we’ve seen throughout the course of the season," Heuer said. "They’ve been able to run it effectively on most teams. They’ve been able to pass it effectively on most teams. So you couldn’t really take one away, you have to worry about both."

An 8-6 lead at the end of the first quarter likely didn’t do much to ease Heuer’s nerves. But the second quarter did.

Still nursing a 16-14 lead, Hanover exploded for 22 straight points to take a 38-14 halftime lead and rolled to a 74-26 victory.

The win propelled Hanover (10-) back to the state championship game after seeing a string of eight straight title-game appearances ended by Axtell a year ago. The Wildcats will take on No. 1 St. Francis (11-0), which downed unbeaten Victoria 44-24 in Friday’s other semifinal.

St. Francis was runner-up in Division I a year ago.

Colin Jueneman sparked the decisive run in Hanover’s semifinal win, scoring all three touchdowns in the spurt. He ran for touchdowns of 55 and 4 yards and then caught a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Jueneman, who had a big night for the Wildcats throwing for 130 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 111 yards and three scores.

"The kids did a really good job of keeping the pressure on," Heuer said. "Defensively, we did a good job of bending but not really breaking and responded well each and every time we had to and never let the momentum swing in their favor."

Gavin Cornelison threw for 192 yards and fourth touchdowns for Frankfort (7-2), which was making its first semifinal appearance as an eight-man program. Tyler Bonser added three touchdowns for Hanover, which scored on all but one of its final 10 possessions.

LITTLE RIVER 48, MADISON 24

MADISON — After knocking off defending champion Canton-Galva in last week’s Eight-Man Division I quarterfinals, Madison could ill afford to have a letdown in Friday’s semifinals against Little River.

It wasn’t a letdown on Madison’s part as much as it was a beatdown on Little River’s end. Riding a big night from Jayden Garrison, the Redskins jumped out to a 28-0 lead and kept Madison at arm’s length the rest of the way to return to the state title game for the first time since 1999.

Madison (11-1) saw its bid for an undefeated season end in the state semifinals for the second straight year.

"(Little River) Coach (Kevin) Ayers is an unbelievable coach and the Garrison kid is a stud," Madison coach Alex McMillian said. "He was tough to contain. Coach Ayers was one step ahead of us. Every adjustment we made, he countered it. Offensively we just beat ourselves with penalties and turnovers. Little River is a heck of a football team."

Garrison is indeed a heck of a player, and had a heck of a night. The senior standout ran for 277 yards and five touchdowns and also threw a touchdown pass.

He had touchdown runs of 2, 17 and 26 yards that staked Little River to its insurmountable lead and later added TD runs of 14 and 37 yards and a touchdown pass of 11 yards.

After twice turning the ball over inside the Little River 15, Madison finally scored early in the third on Brome Rayburn’s 19-yard run. Rayburn also caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Casey Helm and Hunter Engle had a 29-yard touchdown run late.

Little River (10-2) will take on Leoti (12-0) in the 3:30 p.m. Division I title game in Newton next Saturday. Leoti blasted Hoxie 58-6 in its semifinal.

HANOVER 74, FRANKFORT 26

Hanover (10-0);8;30;16;20;—;74

Frankfort (7-2);6;8;6;6;—;26

Hanover — J. Jueneman 3 run (E. Jueneman pass from J. Jueneman)

Frankfort — Gerstner 37 pass from Cornelison (run failed)

Hanover — J. Jueneman 1 run, (C. Jueneman run)

Frankfort — Dalinghaus 39 pass from Cornelison (Gros pass from Cornelison)

Hanover — C. Jueneman 55 run (Dimler pass from J. Jueneman)

Hanover — C. Jueneman 4 run (pass failed)

Hanover — C. Jueneman 13 pass from J. Jueneman (Bonsser run)

Frankfort — Dalinghaus 10 pass from Cornelison (run failed)

Hanover — J. Jueneman 48 run (J. Jueneman run)

Hanover — Bonser 3 run (Dimler pass from J. Jueneman)

Hanover — Bonser 2 run (Dimler pass from J. Jueneman)

Frankfort — Armstrong 18 pass from Cornelison (run failed)

Hanover — E. Jueneman 46 run (pass failed)

Hanover — Bonser 29 pass from J. Jueneman run failed)

LITTLE RIVER 48, MADISON 24

Little River (10-2);12;8;20;16;8;—;47

Madison (11-1);0;0;16;8;—;24

Little River — Garrison 2 run (pass failed)

Little River — Garrison 17 run (run failed)

Little River — Stephens 1 run (Garrison run)

Little River — Garrison 26 run (Stephens run)

Madison — Rayburn 19 run (Engle run)

Little River — Garrison 14 run (run failed)

Madison — Rayburn 27 pass form Helm (Helm run)

Little River — Garrison 37 run (pass failed)

Little River — Richardson 11 pass from Garrison (Garrison run)

Madison — Engle 29 run (Wolgram run)