By Arne Green

The Salina Journal

MANHATTAN — In the end, experience won out.

A veteran Drake team confirmed Kansas State coach Bruce Weber's worst fears, exploiting the young Wildcats' second-half inconsistency to claim an 80-70 victory Wednesday afternoon at Bramlage Coliseum.

It was the season opener for both teams and tipped off the inaugural Little Apple Classic. Colorado beat South Dakota, 84-61, Wednesday night and will face K-State in Friday's 7:30 p.m. finale, while Drake and South Dakota square off at 1 p.m.

"I knew it was going to be tough," said Weber, whose Wildcats led by seven points after a surge to start the second half, but trailed the last 7 1/2 minutes. "I was hoping it would be a close game and we could make some plays and find a way at the end, but obviously they were the ones who made the plays and got it stretched out."

Drake point guard Roman Penn, who was shut out in the first half, scored nine points after intermission while expertly dissecting the K-State defense. He also had five of his game-high eight assists after intermission.

"Penn was really, really instrumental in the game, even though he only scored nine points," Weber said of last year's Missouri Valley Conference assist leader. "He got eight assists, one turnover, made all the right plays, got it to the right guys (and) got them in their offense."

K-State, which trailed 38-36 at the half, put together an 11-2 run to start the second period, using back-to-back baskets by DaJuan Gordon and Mike McGuirl and a Kaosi Ezeagu to go up 47-40 with 15:04 left. But a turnover and charging foul in the next three possessions led to a six-point Drake spurt.

K-State took its last lead, 52-50, on a Nijel Pack 3-pointer with 9:14 to play. After Tremell Murphy's inside basket and a three put Drake in front, Gordon tied it one more time with a three-point play at the 7:42 mark. Shanquan Hemphill's dunk gave the Bulldogs the lead for good, triggering an 8-2 run.

K-State got no closer than three the rest of the way.

"They put the ball in Penn's hand. They're smart," Weber said. "They played better and probed our defense until we broke down, and it's a learning lesson for our guys.

"I told them, 'Welcome to college basketball. This is what you're going to deal with, now how do you react to it and how do you get better?' "

Junior guard Garrett Stutz came off the bench to lead Drake with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Murphy had 12 points and Wisconsin-Green Bay graduate transfer Hemphill 10.

Mike McGuirl, K-State's lone senior, led the Wildcats with 22 points and grabbed six rebounds. DaJuan Gordon added 15 points and freshman Pack nine to go with five assists. The Wildcats outrebounded Drake, 36-32, led by Antonio Gordon's seven.

McGuirl, the top returning scorer from last year's team at 6.9 points a game, made 8 of 15 shots, including three 3-pointers, but was more bothered by the loss than impressed by his own offensive numbers.

"We lost, so there's not good or bad way to look at it," he said. "You just learn from it.

"I made a lot of mistakes on defense with some other stuff I could have done better on offense. I've got to improve and I've got to get better. I've got to help my teammates improve, too."