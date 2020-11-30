The Bethel College women’s basketball team was held to 29% shooting, 19 of 66 from the field, in a 57-49 loss to Kansas Wesleyan Saturday in KCAC play at Thresher Gym.

The game was moved from Salina to North Newton on short notice.

Bethel trailed 19-12 after the first quarter and 28-26 at the half. The Threshers tied the game 39-39 after three quarters, but was outscored 18-10 in the final quarter. Tied 45-45 with 5:46, Kansas Wesleyan went on a 9-0 run. Bethel scored just four points in the remaining time.

Amanda Hill led the Coyotes with 21 points, the sole player in double figures scoring. Remington High grad Kelcey Hinz scored nine points with eight rebounds.

Bethel was led by Abby Schmidt and Jasmina Jones with nine points each. Schmidt pulled down 14 rebounds, followed by Alex Bearup with 11.

Kansas Wesleyan improves to 6-4, 5-2 in KCAC play. Bethel drops to 4-4, 4-3 in KCAC play. Bethel hosts McPherson at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The Bulldogs are 6-1, 3-1 in KCAC play, coming off a 90-55 win over York on Saturday.