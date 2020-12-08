WICHITA — The Bethel College men’s basketball team ran its winning streak to seven straight, stopping Friends 73-63 Monday night in KCAC play at the Garvey Center in Wichita.

Clifford Byrd II continued on his hot streak with 27 points, hitting 11 of 19 from the field. Jaylon Scott regained his scoring touch with 12 points and 15 rebounds, hitting four of six from the field. Bryant Mocaby scored 11 points.

Bethel jumped out to a 13-4 lead in the first six minutes of play. Bethel led by as many as 14 in the first half. Friends cut the lead to 11 at the half, 38-27.

Bethel led by as many as 17 in the second half. Friends got no closer than eight points.

Nick Rumbo led Friends, 2-6 and 2-3 in KCAC play, with 18 points. Davonte Pack scored 13 points.

Bethel as 28 of 59 from the field for 48 percent, while Friends was 23 of 70 for 33 percent.

Bethel improves to 8-3, 8-2 in KCAC play, and ends the semester at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bethany. The Swedes are 1-2 overall and in conference play, falling to Avila 87-81 Saturday. Bethel beat Bethany 82-69 Nov. 25 in North Newton.

BYRD II HONORED — Bethel College junior Clifford Byrd II was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week for the week ending Sunday.

In three games, all Bethel wins, the 6-foot-1 guard from Memphis, scored 51 points with 18 rebounds, 12 assists, a blocked shot and 15 steals.

He is the second BC player to take KCAC weekly honors this season.