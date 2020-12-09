TV-RADIO (reverse header)
THURSDAY, DEC. 10
TELEVISION
BASKETBALL
7 p.m.—Missouri-Kansas City vs. Minnesota, FS1, cable 60
9 p.m.—San Diego State vs. Arizona State, FS1, cable 60
FOOTBALL
6 p.m.—Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech, FSKC+, cable 76
7:20 p.m.—New England at L.A. Rams, NFL, cable 261
GOLF
11:30 a.m.—LPGA U.S. Open, TGC, cable 79
RADIO
BASKETBALL
6 p.m.—Girls, Minneapolis vs. Bennington, KZUH, 92.7-FM
6 p.m.—Girls, Solomon at Ell-Saline, KSAL, 104.9-FM
6:30 p.m.—Women, South Dakota State at Kansas State, KSAL, 1150-AM
7:30 p.m.—Minneapolis vs. Bennington, KZUH, 92.7-FM
7:30 p.m.—Solomon at Ell-Saline, KSAL, 104.9-FM
LOCAL SCHEDULE
THURSDAY, DEC. 10
BASKETBALL
Solomon at Ell-Saline, 6 & 7:30 p.m.
South Dakota women at Wichita State, 6 p.m.
South Dakota State women at Kansas State, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma women at Kansas, 7 p.m.
SWIMMING
Salina Central & Salina South boys at Wichita Campus, 4 p.m.
WRESTLING
Maize at Salina South, 6 p.m.
LOCAL BASKETBALL
BIG 12 MEN
Tuesday’s games
FORT HAYS STATE 81
KANSAS STATE 68
FORT HAYS STATE (0-3)
Jonsson 5-8 2-3 12, Vitztum 7-13 0-1 16, Hammeke 6-13 0-0 15, Rock 5-9 1-1 14, Thompson 5-10 2-2 14, Peters 4-4 2-2 10, Pumphrey 0-1 0-0 0, Hilgendorf 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-58 7-9 81.
KANSAS STATE (1-4)
Bradford 2-3 0-0 4, A.Gordon 0-2 0-0 0, D.Gordon 3-11 5-8 11, McGuirl 7-9 4-5 22, Pack 3-12 0-1 6, Miguel 2-5 6-8 10, Williams 3-5 2-2 8, Lewis 0-1 3-5 3, Linguard 2-3 0-1 4. Totals 22-51 20-30 68.
Halftime score—Fort Hays State, 35-29. 3-point goals—FH 10-24 (Rock 3-6, Hammeke 3-7, Thompson 2-5, Vitztum 2-5, Jonsson 0-1), KS 4-21 (McGuirl 4-6, A.Gordon 0-1, Linguard 0-1, Williams 0-1, Miguel 0-2, D.Gordon 0-5, Pack 0-5). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—FH 33 (Vitztum 11), KS 26 (D.Gordon 6). Assists—FH 13 (Hammeke, Rock 5), KS 9 (Pack 5). Turnovers—FH 20, KS 16. Total fouls—FH 24, KS 15. A—519 (12,528).
KANSAS 73, CREIGHTON 72
CREIGHTON (3-1)
Bishop 5-6 2-4 13, Jefferson 6-8 1-4 13, Ballock 2-8 0-0 6, Zegarowski 5-14 3-6 16, Mahoney 7-14 2-2 19, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0, Jones 2-4 0-0 4, Kalkbrenner 0-1 1-2 1. Totals 27-56 9-18 72.
KANSAS (5-1)
McCormack 5-12 3-4 13, Wilson 8-12 3-5 23, Agbaji 0-6 0-0 0, Braun 5-13 0-1 14, Garrett 3-10 2-3 9, Thompson 3-6 1-2 8, Enaruna 1-1 0-0 2, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Lightfoot 0-2 2-2 2, Grant-Foster 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-66 11-17 73.
Halftime score—Kansas, 39-35. 3-point goals—C 9-27 (Mahoney 3-8, Zegarowski 3-8, Ballock 2-8, Bishop 1-1, Kalkbrenner 0-1, Mitchell 0-1), K 10-22 (Wilson 4-6, Braun 4-9, Thompson 1-2, Garrett 1-4, Harris 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—C 31 (Bishop 9), K 36 (Wilson 10). Assists—C 13 (Ballock 5), K 18 (Braun 6). Turnovers—C 14, K 12. Total fouls—C 16, K 13. A—2,500 (16,300).
BIG 12 WOMEN
Tuesday’s game
IDAHO STATE 65, KANSAS STATE 50
IDAHO STATE (2-1)
Smith 4-7 0-0 8, Bourne 3-8 2-4 8, Goles 7-10 0-0 18, Konate 1-7 2-2 4, Ors 4-13 0-0 11, Moore 2-4 1-2 5, Oltrogge 4-5 0-1 11, Boswell 0-2 0-0 0, Sweeney 0-2 0-0 0, Whitman 0-3 0-0 0, Garnett 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-62 5-9 65.
KANSAS STATE (2-2)
Ray 0-1 2-2 2, Carr 9-18 1-1 24, Ebert 3-7 0-0 6, Goodson 2-9 1-2 5, Ranke 2-9 2-3 7, Macke 1-4 0-2 2, Goodrich 0-0 0-0 0, Simmons 0-2 0-0 0, Lauterbach 1-9 2-3 4, Pippin 0-1 0-0 0,. Totals 18-60 8-13 50.
Idaho State;14;8;29;14;—;65
Kansas State;17;7;8;18;—;50
3-point goals—IS 10-24 (Bourne 0-2, Goles 4-7, Ors 3-7, Oltrogge 3-4, Boswell 0-2, Sweeney 0-1, Garnett 0-1), KS 6-30 (Carr 5-10, Ebert 0-2, Goodson 0-5, Ranke 1-7, Macke 0-3, Simmons 0-2, Lauterbach 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—IS 40 (Bourne 12), KS 40 (Lauterbach 16). Assists—IS 17 (Konate 4), KS 8 (Ranke 3). Turnovers—IS 14, KS 17. Total fouls—IS 17, KS 15. A—265 (12,528).
JUNIOR VARSITY GIRLS
Tuesday’s game
SALINA SOUTH 27, DERBY 25
Derby;6;6;3;10;—;25
South;9;6;4;8;—;27
Derby—Smith 2, Yager 1, Karel 3, Wilson 11, White 8.
Salina South—Packett 2, Herbel 9, Anderson 1, G.Nash 3, Beckman 5, Harris 7.
FRESHMAN GIRLS
Tuesday’s game
SALINA SOUTH 41, DERBY 21
Derby;6;6;0;9;—;21
South;9;2;17;13;—;41
Derby—Crady 4, Kelly 5, McGovern 2, Walsh 10.
Salina South—Beaman 2, McNeal 4, Tarver 5, J.Nash 5, A.Nash 19, Barve 6.
LOCAL FOOTBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
KANSAS FOOTBALL
COACHES ASSOCIATION (KFBCA)
ALL-STATE TEAMS
Note—All players are seniors.
TOP 11
Lem Wash, QB, Derby; Devin Neal, RB, Lawrence; Damian Ilalio, DL, Manhattan; Cooper Marsh, QB, Shawnee Mill Valley; Julius Bolden, RB, Wichita Northwest; Danny Carroll, OL, St. Thomas Aquinas; Gaven Haselhorst, DL, Hays; Ethan Kremer, DL, Shawnee Mill Valley; Tyler Gowden, RB, Tonganoxie; LaJames White, RB, Lenexa St. James; Christien Hawks, OL, Norton; Cayden Winter, OL, Andale.
CLASS 6A
Rocco Hicks, OL, Blue Valley West; Luke Zeginis, OL, Olathe West; Trey Nuzum, OL, Garden City; David Sjoberg, OL, Blue Valley North; Porter Dannevik, OL, Lawrence; Andrew Khoury, QB, Junction City; Devin Neal, RB, Lawrence; Dorian Stephens, WR, Blue Valley Stilwell; A.J. King, WR, Wichita East; Ethan Reynolds, WR, Gardner-Edgerton; Lem Wash, QB, Derby; J’Qwon Johnson, RB-DB, Wichita West; Joey Wodod, K-P, Lawrence Free State; Ty’Zhaun Jackson, KR, Manhattan; Sterling Smithson, DL, Blue Valley Stilwell; Damian Ilalio, DL, Manhattan; Leon Clennan, DL, Blue Valley Northwest; Nikko Taylor, DL, Blue Valley North; Jack Hileman, LB, Derby; Cole Mondi, LB, Lawrence; Luke Stewart, LB, Derby; Abram Phillips, LB, Olathe North; DaVonte Pritchard, DB, Gardner-Edgerton; Tanner Knox, DB, Derby; Javon George, DB, Junction City; Marion Ponds, DB, Wichita East.
Coach of the year—Brandon Clark, Derby.
CLASS 5A
Danny Carroll, OL, St. Thomas Aquinas; Ben Purvis, OL, Wichita Carroll; Aiden Kendall, OL, Newton; Rhett Brown, OL, Goddard; Easton Dubbert, OL, DeSoto; Cooper Marsh, QB, Shawnee Mill Valley; Julius Bolden, RB, Wichita Northwest; Alec McCuan, RB, Hutchinson; Josh Sanders, RB, Maize; Jake Johnson, WR, Maize South; Jake Shope, WR, Goddard; Peyton Maxwell, WR, Newton; Gabe Phillips, RB-TE, Valley Center; Jackson Miller, QB, DeSoto; Hunter Trail, RB, Wichita Carroll; Quin Wittenauer, RB, Shawnee Mill Valley; Manuel Salamanca, K-P, Shawnee Heights; Mason Turney, KR, Goddard Eisenhower; Gaven Haselhorst, DL, Hays; Ethan Kremer, DL, Shawnee Mill Valley; Zac Daher, DL, Wichita Northwest; Caden Reeves, DL, St. Thomas Aquinas; Kolten Jegen, LB, Shawnee Mill Valley; Jacob Younkman, LB, Wichita Northwest; Jack Hawver, LB, Hutchinson; Ashton Ngo, LB, Andover; Ethan Stuhlsatz, DB, Wichita Kapaun; A.J. Johnson, DB, Salina South; Wetu Kalomo, DB, Wichita Northwest; Elias Carson, DB, St. Thomas Aquinas.
Coach of the year—Joel Applebee, Shawnee Mill Valley.
CLASS 4A
Carter Stanchfield, OL, Paola; Noah Bolticoff, OL, Rose Hill; Jonah Scott, OL, McPherson; Maximus Shannon, OL, Arkansas City; Harry Spencer, OL, Lenexa St. James; Dakota Burritt, QB, Lenexa St. James; Tyler Bowden, RB, Tonganoxie; LaJames White, RB, Lenexa St. James; Mack Moeller, WR, SM Miege; Malik Benson, WR, Lansing; Dallas Bond, RB-TE, Tonganoxie; Garrett Williams, RB-DB, Paola; William Stokesberry, K-P, Coffeyville; Aaron Powell, KR, McPherson; Jake Karr, DL, Paola; Andy Hupp, DL, Louisburg; Kenny Fehrman, DL, Wellington; Jarrett Brooks, DL, Arkansas City; Branden Martin, LB, Tonganoxie; Brycen Labertew, LB, McPherson; Ely Wilcox, LB, Augusta; Cael Lynch, LB, Eudora; Malakhi Kennon, DB, KC Piper; Carson Key, DB, SM Miege; Jack Bell, DB, Andover Central; Owen Bucher, DB, Arkansas City.
Coach of the year—Tom Radke, Lenexa St. James.
CLASS 3A
Cayden Winter, OL, Andale; Cole Herman, OL, Halstead; Nick Herrman, OL, Wichita Collegiate; Oz Perez, OL, Holcomb; Sam Griffin, OL, Burlington; Tanner Cash, QB, Clearwater; Eli Rowland, RB, Andale; Lakin Farmer, RB, Halstead; Desmond Purnell, RB, Topeka Hayden; Brooks Whaley, WR, Rock Creek; Ben Bollinger, WR, Hesston; Peyton Wahlmeier, RB-TE, Colby; Charlie Killingsworth, QB-DB, Rock Creek; Logan Bartlett, K-P, Cheney; Brock Toothaker, KR, Clearwater; Kai Johnson, DL, Holcomb; Sterling Harp, DL, Southeast of Saline; Gabe Bowers, DL, Scott City; Tim Wells, DL, Topeka Hayden; Cayden Parthemer, LB, Andale; Doug Grider, LB, Halstead; William DeVader, LB, Topeka Hayden; Austin Carlson, LB, Clearwater; Noah Meyer, DB, Andale; Trevor Erickson, DB, Chapman; Jaxson Gebhardt, DB, Southeast of Saline; Blaine Culp, DB, Scott City.
Coach of the year—Dylan Schmidt, Andale.
CLASS 2A
Christien Hawks, OL, Norton; Hunter Barlow, OL, Haven; Taylor Torrance, OL, Pittsburg Colgan; Samuel Underwood, OL, Maur Hill-Mount Academy; Hunter Renick, OL, Cimarron; Ty Sides, QB, Phillipsburg; Andrew Schwinn, RB, Maur Hill-Mount Academy; Wood Rezac, RB, Rossville; Tyler Gerety, WR, Nemaha Central; William Reeves, WR, Rossville; Spencer Davidson, RB-TE, Minneapolis; Jonah Ruder, WR-DB, Norton; Mason Munz, K-P, Kingman; Jared Baxa, KR, Republic County; Dane Whalen, DL, Osage City; Nathan Deters, DL, Nemaha Central; Gavin Sproul, DL, Norton; Austin Rempel, DL, Hillsboro; Cole Steinert, LB, Hoisington; Anthony Hays, LB, Garden Plain; Kaiden Brown, LB, Rossville; Tate Seabolt, LB, Cimarron; Phoenix Carpenter, LB, Neodesha; Layne Hurla, DB, Rossville; Darby Roper, DB, Haven; Hunter Morris, DB, Hoisington; Gage Palic, DB, Nemaha Central.
Coach of the year—Derrick Hammes, Rossville.
CLASS 1A
Beau Baker, OL, Lyndon; Miles Kitselman, OL, Lyndon; Jenson Schoenfeld, OL, Oakley; Cole Hase, OL, Inman; Max Blaufuss, OL, Olpe; Cameron Beardsley, QB, Valley Heights; Ethan Abell, RB, Oakley; Luke Detweiler, RB-KR, Lyndon; Derick Johnson, WR, Inman; Jarod Crawford, WR, Central Heights; Jordan Barnard, RB-TE, Olpe; Ethan Edington, DB-P, Lyndon; Gabe Castillo, K-P, Olpe; Dairien Dawes, DL, Inman; Hunter Scheck, DL, Oakley; Zach Osner, DL, Conway Springs; Caleb McAfee, DL, Jefferson North; Jonah Smith, DL, Plainville; Jonathan Wright, LB, Conway Springs; Carter Brown, LB, Inman; Jake Yungeberg, LB, Valley Heights; Landon Gutschenritter, LB, Jefferson North; Eric Cain, DB, Oakley; Cole Schulte, DB, Conway Springs; Griffin Kugler, DB, Smith Center; Drew Perry, DB, Uniontown.
Coach of the year—Chris Schmidt, Olpe.