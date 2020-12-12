AREA BOYS
Abilene 56, Augusta 53
Bennington 48, Ell-Saline 26
Cheylin 68, Leoti 66 (ot)
Concordia 45, Smoky Valley 33
Ellis 60, Dighton 22
Hillsboro 37, Inman 35
Lakin 61, Colby 48
Maywood-Hayes Center, Neb. 75, Oberlin 32
Minneapolis 65, Solomon 40
Norton 57, McCook, Neb. 29
Phillipsburg 66, Smith Center 27
Pike Valley 59, Lincoln 42
Sacred Heart 64, Rossville 20
St. Francis 53, Logan-Palco 38
Salina South 66, Salina Central 61 (ot)
Trego 48, Hodgeman County 40
Triplains-Brewster 66, Golden Plains 38
Valley Heights 45, Republic County 28
Victoria 59, Northern Valley 46
Weskan 43, Sharon Springs 33
Wheatland-Grinnell 35, Quinter 31
AREA GIRLS
Bennington 29, Ell-Saline 27
Chase County 44, Rural Vista 41
Clay Center 50, Marysville 32
Colby 61, Lakin 50
Ellis 58, Wheatland-Grinnell 37
Golden Plains 51, Sharon Springs 15
Hillsboro 39, Inman 23
Leoti 44, Weskan 43
Lincoln 37, Pike Valley 22
Logan-Palco 60, Triplains-Brewster 29
Maywood-Hayes Center, Neb. 46, Oberlin 44
Minneapolis 43, Solomon 35
Norton 32, McCook, Neb. 30
Pawnee Heights 51, Natoma 19
Phillipsburg 49, Central Plains 44
Sacred Heart 48, Rossville 39
St. Francis 35, Cheylin 23
Salina Central 67, Salina South 39
Smith Center 46, Ulysses 15
Smoky Valley 56, Concordia 27
TMP-Marian 51, Hill City 32
Trego 46, Hodgeman County 24
Troy 42, Clifton-Clyde 39
Valley Heights 51, Republic County 26
Victoria 58, Northern Valley 6
Washington County 44, Wakefield 34
OTHERS
BOYS
BV Southwest 59, Lincoln College Prep, Mo. 48
Bishop Miege 68, SM North 37
Elkhart 64, Greeley County 33
Erie 47, Humboldt 42
Eureka 67, Seckman, Mo. 55
Garden Plain 54, Caney Valley 30
Goessel 62, Burrton 21
Hanover 52, Wetmore 37
Heritage Christian 73, Central Heights 52
Kingman 41, Conway Springs 33
Lansing 62, Spring Hill 59
Lyndon 55, Burlingame 27
Macksville 69, Spearville 48
Madison-Hamilton 70, Northeast Arma 25
Maize 60, Andale 28
Maur Hill-Mount Academy 58, McLouth 38
Nemaha Central 64, Centralia 48
Pleasanton 39, Jayhawk Linn 35
Prairie View 76, Osawatomie 51
Riley County 66, Silver Lake 55
Shawnee Heights 58, Tonganoxie 52
Southeast, Mo. 57, St. James Academy 47
Syracuse 59, Stanton County 50
Topeka Hayden 66, Manhattan 58
Topeka Seaman 54, Emporia 42
Ulysses 61, Central Plains 43
Valley Center 57, Wichita Sunrise 31
West Elk 53, Marmaton Valley 19
GIRLS
Burlingame 68, Lyndon 40
Burrton 49, Goessel 31
Central Heights 43, Heritage Christian 25
Chanute 44, Rose Hill 38
Derby 61, Wichita Bishop Carroll 44
Doniphan West 72, Oskaloosa 37
Elkhart 64, Greeley County 33
Emporia 49, Topeka Seaman 29
Erie 30, Humboldt 28
Garden Plain 54, Caney Valley 30
Hesston 55, Conway Springs 24
Hutchinson 49, Buhler 28
Lansing 62, Spring Hill 59
Liberal 42, Scott City 26
Madison-Hamilton 35, Northeast Arma 31
Osage City 52, Santa Fe Trail 25
St. John 43, Kiowa County 31
Satanta 44, Deerfield 6
Southeast 58, Chetopa 47
Stanton County 34, Syracuse 21
Topeka 79, Topeka West 31
Uniontown 61, Crest 26
Washburn Rural 72, Highland Park 24
Wichita North 35, Newton 25
Wichita Southeast 46, Andover 41
Wichita Sunrise 67, Valley Center 41