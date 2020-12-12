HILL CITY — The Thomas More Prep-Marian girls thrived in transition on Friday at Hill City, breaking away from the Ringnecks for a 51-32 victory in the Monarchs’ Mid-Continent League opener.

The Monarchs shook off a sloppy start to outscore Hill City 40-21 after the first quarter.

"Early we were looking (to run) but we were throwing it away more than we were scoring off it," TMP coach Rose McFarland said. "But we started looking down the floor, everybody was running the court. That’s a lot of fun. That’s the way these girls like to play."

TMP (3-1) turned steals into fast-break points and opened up a double-digit lead in the third quarter.

"I felt like the first half we didn’t get in the passing lanes enough," McFarland said. "We were just kind of hanging with our girl instead of anticipating that next pass. But we did a lot better job the second half."

Sophia Balthazor led the Monarchs with 15 points and knocked down three of the Monarchs’ six 3-pointers.

"(Balthazor’s) a good shooter; I feel like all our girls are good shooters," McFarland said. "They were giving us some open looks from the outside; we were just missing them in the first half. Second half we were able to settle down a little bit and knock down some of those 3s.

"Then I thought Emilee (Lane) picked it up in the fourth quarter defensively, and we were looking for her more on offense, which is something we really need to do."

Jaci VonLintel added 10 points off the bench and Lane finished with nine.

Hill City’s Breckan Born hit three 3-pointers in the first quarter to get the Ringnecks tied with TMP at 11 at the end of the first quarter. Born was held to two points the rest of the way.

"Born, she’s a good shooter," McFarland said. "We were on her, but we just didn’t have our hand up. We did a better job defensively on her (in the second half). We just kept rotating girls on her."

Overall, McFarland said, there was a lot to like in the Monarchs’ MCL opener.

"I thought our rebounding got better, took care of the basketball better," McFarland said. "There was a lot of good things out there. It’s a stepping stone and we just want to keep moving forward."

TMP will play host to Oakley on Tuesday at Al Billinger Fieldhouse.

TMP GIRLS 51, HILL CITY 32

Hill City;11;2;11;8;—;32

TMP;11;10;15;15;—;51

TMP (3-1) — Lane 4 1-2 9, Balthazor 6 0-0 15, Hamel 1 1-2 3, Yost 2 2-4 4, Allen 3 0-0 7, VonLintel 4 1-2 10, Herrman 1 0-0 2, Garcia 0 0-0 0, Wagstaff 0 0-0 0, Dreiling 0 0-0 0, S. Allen 0 0-0 0, Baalman 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 5-10 51.

Hill City (0-2) — Yoder 1 0-2 2, Lindenman 1 0-0 2, Keith 5 0-0 11, Garrison 1 0-2 2, Born 4 0-2 11, Bieker 0 0-0 0, Pimlott 1 0-2 2, Hart 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 0-7 32.

3-point goals — TMP 6 (Balthazor 3, VonLintel, Hamel, Allen), Hill City (Born 3, Keith). Total fouls — TMP 11, Hill City 12. Fouled out — none,