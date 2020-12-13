MANHATTAN — The Kansas State women’s basketball team squandered a fourth-quarter lead, but regrouped in time to survive an Omaha rally and escape Bramlage Coliseum with a 66-59 victory Saturday afternoon.

After a seven-point Omaha run tied the game at 51 with just under five minutes left, K-State got back-to-back 3-pointers from Rachel Ranke and Christiana Carr to go up 59-53 at the 1:55 mark. Sydney Goodson hit 4 of 6 free throws at the end to seal the victory.

"Credit to our group for winning the last five minutes of the game," K-State coach Jeff Mittie said. "We are not efficient enough right now to run away from anybody.

"I think fatigue is a part of that in those stretches of games. That’s just a part of it. I think that the bright spots of this were that late, we had some players make some big shots."

With the victory, K-State improved to 4-2, while Omaha fell to 1-3.

K-State got a game-high 21 points from Aoka Lee, plus 11 points and 10 rebounds from Carr and 10 points from Goodson. Ella Ogier led Omaha with 18 points.

"We did some good things under a tight game," Mittie said. "Goodson knocked some free throws down and that was good to see, and the threes also went down. Chrissy and Rachel hit some big shots and we can build off of those things."

K-State led 30-25 at halftime and took a 42-36 advantage to the fourth quarter before Omaha stormed back. The Wildcats shot just 39.6% from the field, but held Omaha to 37.7% and outrebounded the Mavericks 42-27.

K-State wraps up its nonconference schedule on Monday night with a 6:30 p.m. game against Missouri-Kansas City at Bramlage Coliseum.