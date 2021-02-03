$1,200 grant will go toward upgrades to SunPorch of Dodge City's hair salon

SunPorch of Dodge City is the latest recipient of a grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas in the amount of $1,200.

According to SunPorch, the funds will go toward revamping its hair salon for residents.

“We recently learned our application was successful and have started to update and refresh the salon,” said SunPorch marketing and community liaison Debbie Allen in a news release. “We couldn’t be more grateful to the foundation. Our elders are so thankful to everyone involved.

“It is wonderful how the Foundation turns visions into reality. We appreciate the staff and everyone who donates to local worthy causes.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents of SunPorch had been unable to receive hair care over a six-month period and now, with vaccinations underway, the salon is operational.

“During this uncertainty, it was readily apparent that a trip to the salon affects us in more ways than just being unhappy with longer, unmanageable hair,” Allen said. “For our elders, getting their hair styled gives them a reason to smile and feel special.

“Just as important, it gives them that great feeling of leading a normal life and having a routine. For many, a salon visit is one of the highlights of the week.”

Some of the improvements to the salon will be updating furniture and fixtures that have aged as well as shampoo sink and faucet upgrades.

“The chair we ordered has many new safety features that better accommodate people in wheelchairs or who have other mobility problems,” Allen said. “Since safety is always a top priority, we are eager to install this new equipment.

“The salon is one place they socialize and get their emotional needs met.

“Our elders deserve this.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, SunPorch had more than 350 appointments made with hair stylists.

“As this number indicates, the salon is a busy place,” Allen said. “It is one illustration of how SunPorch wants to provide an environment that adds meaning to our elders’ lives.”

