Boot Hill Casino and Resort reconfigures gaming floor to adhere to social distancing

Judd Weil

Special to Dodge City Daily Globe

After several months of operating with procedures in place to limit spread of COVID-19 since reopening in May 2020, Boot Hill Casino and Resort is slowly returning to a sense of normalcy on its game floor.

“Originally, when we did reopen, we did have a lot of slot machines down and it was just every other machine,” said Silvino De La Rosa, Boot Hill Casino and Resort director of marketing. “So now we’ve reconfigured the floor to remove traditional banks of machines to make more of a pod formation to allow for social distancing and also to open more machines that customers like.”

Boot Hill Casino and Resort senior director of marketing Jessica Rabe added, “Overall, that’s our biggest change — the reconfiguration of the slot floor.”

Table games have also reopened in a limited capacity and all players are required to wear masks.

The Cowboy Café menu is still being served at Firesides.

Boot Hill Casino and Resort has returned to 24/7 operating hours but is still adhering to screening policies for both guests and staff who enter the building.

“For part of our ongoing procedures, we’re still adhering to the same guidelines,” said Rabe. “I know that things have changed for different businesses, but for us the guidelines that we reopened with are some of the same guidelines that we’re still adhering to.

“We don’t require guests wearing masks because it’s no longer a mandate within Dodge City, but we do highly encourage visitors to wear masks.”

All Boot Hill Casino and Resort employees are still required to wear masks per company policy.

Rabe said the casino is still taking all its protective measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

For more information about Boot Hill Casino and Resort’s reopening procedures, visit www.boothillcasino.com/safety-measures/.