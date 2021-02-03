Manor of the Plains to hold virtual art exhibit

Manor of the Plains in Dodge City is calling for entries to its annual Art is Ageless art exhibit and calendar contest.

According to Manor of the Plains, this year's art exhibit will be held virtually from March 11-17 from artists age 65 and older.

"Entries of artistic works will be accepted from any area artist who is 65 years of age or older to exhibit and/or compete for an opportunity to be featured in the 2022 Art is Ageless calendar," said Manor of the Plains life enrichment director Lisa Montoya. "Due to the uncertainty created by COVID-19, Manor of the Plains plans to hold its event virtually for friends of the program on the community’s Facebook page, and to announce winners on Facebook following the event."

The art displays will be on exhibit for residents only.

Artists can submit pieces for the exhibit only if they don't wish to submit for the calendar contest.

Art pieces can also have been completed within the past five years as of January 2016.

There are nine exhibit categories and designations of amateur or professional.

Deadline for submissions to be judged at Manor of the Plains is 5 p.m. March 5.

To arrange to drop off pieces for the exhibit, contact Montoya by calling 620-225-1928.

Contest winners in Dodge City will join with 14 other Manor of the Plains communities at the systemwide level.

Entry forms and more information can be done by contacting Montoya at 620-225-1928 or email at lmontoya@pmma.org, or by visiting ArtIsAgeless.org.

