Christmas and kindness in Dodge City

Judd Weil

Dodge City Daily Globe

Every Friday throughout the month of December, Dodge City resident Shealyn Charles and her two daughters, Madilyne and Haelyn, under their banner the Breaking Bread Crew, have been delivering meals to people in need.

Just like in November in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, when they delivered a large holiday meal, Charles and her family also will deliver larger Christmas dinners on Dec. 24, starting at 10 a.m.

The cutoff for requesting the Christmas Eve meals will be noon Dec. 18, and any other cash or gift card donations up to that point will be picked up that morning, so that the Breaking Bread Crew can pick up whatever else they may need prior to delivery. People can still donate until that time.

The menu will consist of ham, scalloped potatoes, corn, rolls and dessert.

“We are asking for those who want to donate dessert to donate any dessert they would like,” Charles said.

Additional kindness during the holidays comes from the Courtney TyLynn Foundation’s Courtney’s Cozy Christmas Crusade.

Up until Dec. 19, donations of socks, scarves, hats, gloves, coats, sweaters and blankets can be dropped off at any of the following Dodge City destinations:

• Boot Hill Distillery, 501 W. Spruce Street.

• B. S. Trailer Sales,1900 E. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

• K. Martin Jewelers, inside the Gibson Mall, 2600 Central Ave.

• Anytime Fitness, at 2203 Central Ave.

• Little Feet Dance Academy, inside Tropical Island Tan and Fitness, 1707 Ave. F.

• Freightliner Trucker Center Companies, 1502 Minneola Road.

• DC Appliance & Furniture, 2610 Central Ave.

• NobiliTea, 909 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

• Best One Tire & Service, 1210 S. 2nd Ave.

Donations can also be brought to Schwartz Auto Service, 221 Main Street in Jetmore.

People can also be generous this holiday season by contributing to a toy drive sponsored by DC Kids in Need.

It asks that, due to COVID-19, all toys be new and in their original packaging.

Toys for kids ages 1 to 12 can be dropped off until Dec. 20 at NobiliTea, 909 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd., and at the Dodge House, 2408 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd.