Ford County coronavirus cases remain low with 34 new cases from Wednesday

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment coronavirus report Wednesday showed Ford County added 34 new cases of the novel coronavirus with a case rate of 147.2 per 1,000 people.

There were 249 new tests conducted with a testing rate of 423.5 per 1,000 people.

There were four new hospitalizations, two ICU admissions, and three patient discharges.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been 30 deaths tied to the disease in Ford County.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as of Dec. 6, there have been eight deaths at Trinity Manor, nine deaths at SunPorch of Dodge City and one death at Hill Top House in Bucklin.

According to Ford County physicians adviser Dr. R.C. Trotter, Western Plains Medical Complex has had 12 deaths.

As the number of cases has decreased within the past week and a half, there is potential for the numbers to continue to drop.

"Going into Christmas, the schools will be closed," Trotter said. "The decline may have been the extra week off at the schools for Thanksgiving so we may see a more significant decline over Christmas.

"I don't know if we'll know for sure what has led to the decline, but I do see a lot of people with their masks on, for the most part."

The new case cluster summary report released weekly on Wednesday showed National Beef with five cases, Dodge City High School with five cases and Dodge City USD 443 with seven.

The KDHE releases the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days and does not include a cumulative case count associated with the locations. As a location no longer has five or more symptom-onset cases, it is removed from the list.

As of Thursday, Dodge City Public Schools said, it has 13 active cases at its facilities. They were:

• Bright Beginnings with one student and one staff member.

• Dodge City High School with four students and one staff member.

• Dodge City Middle School with one staff member.

• Miller Elementary School with one staff member.

• Northwest Elementary School with one student.

• Soule Elementary School with one student.

• Sunnyside Elementary School with one staff member.

