Debate team ends season with tourney win

On Dec. 12, the Dodge City High School debate team finished out its 2020 regular season with a win in its third tournament in four weeks.

The debate squad placed first in the Moundridge four-speaker tournament on the strength of one of its teams posting a perfect 10-0 record along with runner-up honors against a field of 15.

A second team posted an 8-2 mark.

“We had a very productive day,” said DCHS debate coach Steve Ray. “Winning the tournament at Moundridge was a goal we set for ourselves this week because we had never done that before. More importantly, though, we were hoping to use this tournament to qualify people for the state meet, and that is exactly what we did. We had some people who really stepped up their game to make that happen.”

Securing a trip to the 6A state tournament on Jan. 15-16, 2021, was the pair of seniors Mariela Lopez and Deymi Martinez, who went 5-0.

The sophomore pair of Noah Elias and Paris Rivas were equally successful, going 5-0 and earning a trip to state.

Juniors Autumn Klein and Elizabeth Cox went 4-1, which was matched by the team of Yesenia Guzman and Camillah Khan.

The showing allotted Elias, Rivas, Klein and Cox a ticket to state, as well.

According to Ray, the recent victories have now earned 17 of the 21 Dodge City debaters a spot in the 6A state tournament.

“Only eight of those debaters actually get to compete at the state tournament, but it is still a noteworthy accomplishment to qualify,” Ray said. “I think every debater in our program makes that their annual goal.”

The other debaters heading to state include Hever Arjon, Christopher Montford, Brian Nguyen, Joel Soto, Angelica Plata, Trinady Luangchai, Maria Cruz, Charlee Bitler and Alexandra Morales.

Dodge City debaters won 36 total individual medals, three sweepstakes trophies, three runner-up titles, one third-place plaque and two fourth-place finishes during the 2020 season.

