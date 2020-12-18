Iron Star Wind Farm Project Road Closure

Special to the Globe

Dodge City Daily Globe

As part of the Iron Star Wind Farm project, Tillman Road between 112th Road and 113th Road will be closed to through traffic starting Monday, Dec. 21 through Tuesday, Dec. 22 for cement stabilization and reopening Wednesday, Dec. 23 to all traffic as graveling the road is completed.

Local traffic will be able to get through as needed, during the closure there will be heavy construction traffic at this location to support the cement stabilization process.

If you have any questions or concerns, contact Brian Fry at 620-282-0891.