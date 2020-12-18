Travis D. Heath achieves membership in Raymond James financial services 2020 executive council

Special to the Globe

Travis D. Heath, Financial Advisor, located at 100 Military Plaza, Ste. 120, in Dodge City, was recently named a member of the 2020 Executive Council.

This marks the 11th consecutive year that Heath has qualified for this important recognition.

Heath, who joined Raymond James in 2006, has more than 18 years of experience in the financial services industry.

For more information, contact Heath at 620-225-0047.