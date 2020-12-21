Coronavirus vaccine reaches Dodge City

After a lot of wait-and-see, the COVID-19 vaccine has made its way into the Dodge City area, with more set to arrive near Dec. 28.

On Dec. 17, shipments of the vaccine from Pfizer arrived at Western Plains Medical Complex. The first vaccine was administered on Dec. 18.

"We can confirm that we have received an initial allocation of COVID-19 vaccines and are in the process of distributing them in accordance with prioritization guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the federal government and the State of Kansas," said WPMC marketing director Danielle Stroud. "We will be prioritizing healthcare personnel who have direct patient contact within six feet, per CDC and state guidance."

WPMC began administering the vaccine to frontline caregivers such as:

Personnel who provide services to patients or patients' family members

Personnel who handle infectious materials.

Personnel who work in inpatient or outpatient settings.

"Once the vaccine becomes more broadly available, we strongly encourage our community to get vaccinated," said Stroud. "Western Plains Medical Complex is pleased to be taking this next exciting step toward ending the pandemic and advancing our mission of making communities healthier."

For area nursing homes, the vaccine is still on its way.

According to Trinity Manor executive director Marcia Swann, paperwork has been completed along with consent forms.

"Walgreens will be the provider (not a local contact though)," said Swann. "We’re ready and waiting for them to arrive."

Dave Smith, superintendent at the Kansas Soldier's Home, said its contract vendor of CVS and Walgreens which was secured through the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, advised him the earliest they can start providing the vaccine in Kansas is Dec. 28.

"We do not know where our facility falls on the schedule," Smith said.

For Manor of the Plains, according to marketing director Brittany Gladbach, the facility is signed up to participate in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program with Walgreens.

"We are awaiting confirmation of our clinic dates from Walgreens," said Gladbach. "Our clinics will be scheduled at 21- or 28-day intervals, depending on which vaccine is used. We anticipate all health care and assisted living residents and direct care employees who want to receive the vaccine will have that opportunity before the end of February (2021).

"Clinic dates are subject to change based on the availability of the needed vaccine doses."

