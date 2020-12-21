Community Foundation awards grant to Smoky Hills PBS

BUNKER HILL – To support its literacy initiative program, Smoky Hills PBS received a $2,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

The program provides books for children through Ford County Head Start program.

“At Smoky Hills PBS we encourage a love of reading at a young age through our book distribution program and our PBS KIDS programming," said Smoky Hills PBS special events coordinator Haley Gagnon.

“The grant we received from the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas is what helps ensure our mission of educating the youth in central and western Kansas continues," Gagnon said.

According to the foundation's website, it receives and manages capital of all amounts from individuals, families, businesses and foundations and is applied to uses in serving the community. All gifts are managed by an investment committee that regularly meets to monitor investments.

For more information, visit http://www.communityfoundationswks.com/index.htm.

The foundation also holds a scholarship to an eligible student enrolled full-time at an accredited institution.

The scholarship applications are accepted as of Dec. 1 through Feb. 1, 2021.

Visit http://www.communityfoundationswks.com/scholarships.htm to access the scholarship application.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com