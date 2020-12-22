Eclectic Bistro is the new home away from home for fine dining

Judd Weil

Special to Dodge City Daily Globe

Head chef and owner Jeremy Mercado describes his food at Eclectic Bistro, a fresh dining spot in Dodge City, as "upscale comfort."

The business has been seeing a lot of business since officially opening in late October.

Mercado was born and raised in Dodge City and attended Johnson County Community College, where he studied culinary arts.

He grew up watching his family cook and cites them as his influence.

Before opening Eclectic Bistro with his wife, Michelle Mercado, Jeremy was the director of food and beverage and executive chef at Boot Hill Casino and Resort.

Michelle Mercado manages the customer service aspect of the restaurant with the wait staff while Jeremy Mercado and kitchen staff cook.

Jeremy Mercado said he was inspired by different chefs he has learned from as well as things he has made in the past to create something in his own style.

“We wanted a nice, relaxed place with good food, good product, good ingredients,” he said.

From bread to salad dressing, all Eclectic Bistro’s products and ingredients are made in-house.

Jeremy Mercado said setting up in Dodge City was always the couple's first idea, with the intention of bringing something new and different to the community.

“We like the small family-oriented aspect of the town, especially with our meat being from here,” Jeremy Mercado said. “I kind of have a niche for Dodge, an attachment to it that made me want to stay.”

Eclectic Bistro aims to cultivate a calm and relaxed environment where people or even someone dining alone can come in for lunch and enjoy a cocktail or peruse the drink menu.

Pictures of food made in the Mercados' own home by chef Jeremy hang on the walls to help create that in-restaurant home dining experience.

For newcomers, Jeremy Mercado gives his chef’s recommendation for the hamburger or roasted turkey sandwich.

Eventually the Mercados would like to open a few more restaurants in town, once Eclectic Bistro is settled, each with a different concept, such as a bakery and café.

Eclectic Bistro staff follows COVID-19 regulations, including routine workplace hygiene and sanitation practices and masks, as well as extending carryout and curbside services.

Eclectic Bistro, located at 202 E. Frontview St., is currently only open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and can be reached at 620-371-5549. Happy hour is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Jeremy Mercado said that once another cook is hired after the New Year's holiday, the restaurant could open for dinner.