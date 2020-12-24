Local officers recognized for efforts to detect impaired driving

Members of the Dodge City Police Department, Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Kansas Highway Patrol, Ford County Attorney’s Office and Mothers Against Drunk Driving came together for the 11th year for the annual Holiday Drive for Victims.

The drive is in remembrance of those injured or killed in drunk-driving crashes, and its goal is to bring awareness to impaired driving over the holiday season.

During the drive there are red ribbons placed on all law enforcement vehicles. The ribbon is to signify encouragement for those seeing the ribbons to consider driving safety after drinking alcohol.

According to the Ford County Attorney’s Office, as part of the drive, both the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge City Police Department nominate officers to receive special recognition for dedication in efforts to detect impaired driving.

The Dodge City Police Department nominated Sgt. Thad Brown and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office nominated Sgt. Bryan Stammer.

According to Ford County Attorney Kevin Salzman, both officers have served with their respective agencies for a considerable amount of time and have demonstrated knowledge and skill in enforcing drunk-driving laws in Dodge City and Ford County.

“Congratulations to Sgt. Stammer and Sgt. Brown for their distinguished service, and thank you to all our local law enforcement officers who often work difficult shifts under challenging circumstances in order to keep our community safe,” Salzman said.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.