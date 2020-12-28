Manor of the Plains receives COVID-19 Vaccine

On Dec. 28, residents and staff will begin receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at Manor of the Plains in Dodge City.

“There’s no doubt the senior population has been hit hard by the virus, along with the health care workers who’ve treated them,” said Manor of the Plains executive director John Van Hook. “We couldn’t be happier to know there’s finally a bit of light at the end of such a difficult year.”

According to Van Hook, Manor received the vaccine through its Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program in limited doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Manor of the Plains will administer to at-risk residents in health care, assisted living and essential health care workers. A second dose will begin given after 21 days.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended prioritizing people over the age of 75 and essential frontline workers during the initial phase of vaccinations, regarding independent living residents.

Those aged 65-74 will be next, including those with high-risk medical conditions.

“I’m thrilled to be able to receive this vaccine,” said Barbara, a resident at the community. “It’s encouraging to know there’s much to look forward to after a year of challenges. I can’t say enough about the incredible staff here at Manor of the Plains and how they’ve handled the past year with professionalism and dedication.”

Campus employee Lisa added, “Knowing that I’ll be able to do my job and provide residents with the peace of mind that I’m protected from the virus is the best possible news, I can’t say enough about how the community has supported all of us through everything we’ve faced this year.”

Manor of the Plains will monitor those who receive vaccinations for side effects.

According to Manor of the Plains, potential side effects include injection site pain, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain and fever.

As the vaccinations are being administered, precautions regarding COVID-19 will remain in place as employees will be encouraged to follow CDC guidelines and be screened entering the facilities and those having direct contact with residents.

In the midst of the good news on getting the vaccine, Manor of the Plains did confirm one new positive case of COVID-19 from a non-direct resident care employee, the first in nearly two weeks.

On Dec. 21, 66 employees were tested and all were negative.

On Dec. 23, a second round of surveillance testing of 61 employees and 34 residents were conducted with all resident and employees testing negative.

The employee testing positive last worked on Dec. 23.

Manor of the Plains will continue its twice-weekly surveillance testing starting on Dec. 28.

