City opens additional testing site

In accordance with Gov. Laura Kelly and the Ford County Health Department, the City of Dodge City opened a second free drive-up testing site for COVID-19 at the St. Mary's Soccer Complex located at 240 San Jose Drive.

The secondary site is a supplemental location to the ongoing testing at Western State Bank Expo Center being run by WellHealth.

According to city officials, the St. Mary's site can be accessed by turning east on north Central Avenue at San Jose Drive; Follow past the Dodge City Family YMCA until reaching the Soccer Complex parking area and traffic will be dispersed through Sister Meleesa Lane.

Testing results will have a 72-hour turnaround.

Testing hours will be from Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at both testing site locations. The test sites will be closed on Holidays.

You will not need an appointment to be tested.

For more information, visit https://www.gogettested.com/kansas.

