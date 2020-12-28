Wisemans win 4th annual Light Up Dodge City contest

Judd Weil

Dodge City Daily Globe

Niles and Sue Wiseman took first place in the 4th Annual Light Up Dodge City Christmas light competition for their home at 1002 Ragan Road.

The centerpiece of the house’s illuminate décor was a wooden display with pieces depicting the nativity scene that were all made by Niles Wiseman.

“It’s about time, we always get second,” said Sue Wiseman. “We’re thrilled.”

Last year the Wisemans were unable to participate in the Light Up Dodge City competition because Niles had dislocated his shoulder and had to have a complete shoulder replacement.

As they were setting up their display for this year, Niles Wiseman had an accident where he tore a rotator cuff and bicep.

“Thankfully, we got help from a really good friend and we got our decorations up,” said Sue Wiseman. “It was a lot of work.”

Second place went to Josh and Azure Pankratz for their home at 106 La Vista Blvd. The Pankratz family was last year's Light Up Dodge City winner.

“I’m kind of glad that the Wisemans took first place because I think they got second two years ago too,” said Josh Pankratz. “They had a good display.”

Additionally, there was a tie for this year’s honorable mentions, and both requested that their signs just be placed in their yard.

The honorable mentions were Jim and Marlene Massey at 1801 Hart Ave. and David and Sheila Grayson at 1824 Hoover Way.