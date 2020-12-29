50 COVID-19 cases added over Christmas weekend in Ford County

As the coronavirus vaccine continues to be rolled out in hospitals and nursing homes, precautions still need to be followed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

On Monday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment report showed Ford County added 50 COVID-19 cases over the Christmas weekend with a case rate of 151.4 per 1,000 people.

There were 137 new tests conducted with a testing rate of 436.6 per 1,000 people.

There were two new hospitalizations, one new ICU admission and two new patient discharges.

On Wednesday, Dec. 23, only Cargill showed on the cluster summary report with seven cases.

KDHE releases the names of locations that have five or more cases with symptom-onset dates in the last 14 days and does not include a cumulative case count associated with the locations. As a location no longer has five or more cases with symptom-onset dates, it will be removed from listing.

Dodge City USD 443 went on Christmas break and has no reports, which, according to Dr. R.C. Trotter, has been instrumental in the county's case number dropping.

According to Trotter, there have not been additional deaths, keeping the overall total at 30.

As of Dec. 13, there had been no additional deaths at any other area nursing homes, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The total deaths at area nursing homes is 18.

On Monday, Manor of the Plains began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and direct-contact employees.

According to Kansas Soldiers Home superintendent Dave Smith, that facility was set to receive the vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 29.

