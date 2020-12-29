CHAD to present scholarships to construction technology class

The Community Housing Association of Dodge City will award seven scholarships to students in the Building Construction Technology class from Dodge City Community College.

The scholarship presentation will occur on Jan. 14 and will mark the fourth year CHAD has presented scholarships in the spring.

The students receiving the scholarships will be Angel Miguel Guzman Rodriguez, Diego Lorenzo, Domanic Andres Enriquez, Joel Negrete-Chavez, Maximo Avalos, Roberto Millan-Lopez and Ty Robert Bacon.

In a partnership that continues to build new moderate-income housing units every year, DCCC and CHAD will be completing a new home at 1601 Mulberry Circle.

The build marks the fifth year of the DCCC and CHAD partnership. Previous new builds include a duplex on Westlawn Avenue, Brier Street and Avenue E and new houses on Mulberry Circle and Elm Street.

According to housing coordinator Mollea Wainscott, the new home on Mulberry Circle will contain three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a one car garage.

Construction began in October 2020 with completion slated for May 2021.

The partnership allows the students to accomplish building additional housing units needed in the city, train the future workforce and clean up blighted neighborhoods.

"The students build the house from the ground up, learning all aspects of construction," Wainscott said. "We partner with local businesses where we need licensed contractors for the HVAC, electrical and plumbing.

“We are lucky to have such great contractors in Dodge City who are willing to teach the students their trade while providing their service.

“It’s beneficial to the students to learn the licensed trades along with the general construction.”

For more information on the housing program and to see pictures of the construction, visit the DCCC Construction Technology Facebook page or www.dodgedev.org/housing.

