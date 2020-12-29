KBBBS receives community foundation grant

The Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas awarded Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters with a $8,000 grant.

According to KBBBS area director Ryan Ausmus, KBBBS serves Ford County by matching youths facing adversity with caring adult mentors outside of their home as a one-to-one mentor.

Case managers match youths ages 5 to 17 with an adult role model.

“We are extremely thankful and grateful to the CFSWKS for this award and their partnership," Ausmus said. "With so much negative happening across the country today, we need positive influences involved in the lives of children like never before.”

According to data from Ausmus, one-to-one mentoring provides a positive influence in a young person's life through adulthood.

Ausmus said a recent study was conducted with adults who were part of Big Brothers Big Sisters as youths and the study showed that among those adults:

• 46% report a household income of over $75,000 per year.

• 78% vote in elections.

• 90% reported improved self-esteem.

• 76% learned right from wrong.

• Over half reported their mentor was the reason for not dropping out of high school.

Anyone interested in becoming a mentor through Kansas Big Brothers Big Sisters in Ford County may call 620-225-0432 for more information.

