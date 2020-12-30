Dueling Pianos returning to Dodge City in February

Having last performed in Dodge City in November, Hi Fi Dueling Pianos will make a quick turnaround as they return in February 2021.

According to VenuWorks, manager of United Wireless Arena and Boot Hill Casino & Resort Conference Center, Hi Fi returns to Dodge City on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021 at the conference center.

Hi Fi will perform three shows at 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. with limited seating available.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at United Wireless Arena box office, unitedwirelessarena.com or Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets will be $25 a chair or tables in a package deal.

Tables are available with 2, 4, or 6 chairs and will adhere to maintaining social distancing.

Doors open 30 minutes before showtimes.

In between shows, the conference center will undergo sanitizing before shows.

For more information, call UWA box office at 620-371-7880.

