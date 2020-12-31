CASA receives $4K grant from foundation

A $4,000 grant for volunteer support and outreach activities was awarded to CASA-Children Worth Saving Inc. by the Community Foundation of Southwest Kansas.

A volunteer-based service for abused and neglected children who receive court-appointed special advocates to assist with their needs, CASA-Children Worth Saving Inc. started in 1977 with a focus on finding out what is best for local abused and neglected children and providing information to the court. It is one of 23 CASA programs in Kansas and serves children in Clark, Comanche, Ford, Gray, Kiowa and Meade counties.

CASA volunteers must complete close to 37 hours of training and screening before being placed with children in the court system. They work one-on-one with the children and remain with them in the program until either the court decides it is no longer a necessity or the child reaches the age of 18.

“We’ve had potential volunteers withdraw because we can’t guarantee they won’t have to drive a long distance to visit their CASA child,” said CASA executive director Kristin Hines. "This lack of a guarantee is a barrier to recruitment and at times retention of CASA volunteers."

CASA volunteers learn of their responsibilities to interact with abused and neglected children, gather information about their situations and advocate for them. Visiting children where they live is critical through this training.

“As one of the non-Dodge City residents on (the CASA board), I understand how driving becomes a barrier," said CASA board member Susan Dewell. "With CFSK support, we are able to remove or at least decrease this through partial mileage reimbursement.”

CASA currently has volunteer training seats available for its spring/summer class.

For more information about CASA, call 620-225-1278 or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CASACWS.

