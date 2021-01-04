New Recycling Center location now open

On Monday, Jan. 4, the new City of Dodge City CREW Recycling Center began operations at its 124 N. 14th Ave. location in Dodge City.

“The new building has more space to sort recyclable materials, and will allow us to store loads of recycling longer to maximize our use of the market,” said Public Works director Corey Keller. “This move to a larger location has been a long time coming and will continue to help us grow our recycling efforts.”

With the new recycling center location up and running, the 24-hour drop off at the Dodge City Civic Center will now be closed.

CREW will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. There will be bins available at the new location for 24-hour drop-offs.

“An important part of making the new location a success is the cooperation of those bringing items to the center by presorting materials, cleaning them of food waste, and not combining trash with the materials,” Keller said. “Please take the time to get to know what items can be taken to the recycle center.

"For instance, not all plastics are recyclable; CREW currently only takes #1 PET and #2 HDPE plastics, #3 through #7 plastics are not accepted. When #3 through #7 plastics are brought to the recycling center, it takes the staff a lot of time to sort and throw the items away.”

For more information on the CREW Recycling Center, contact Public Works at 620-225-8170, or visit www.dodgecity.org.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com