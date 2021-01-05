Commemorating the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail

Bill Bunyan

Special to the Globe

For the commemoration of the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail, the Dodge City/Fort Dodge/Cimarron Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association is spotlighting sites along the trail in Ford and Gray Counties.

This week we are highlighting the Robert Wright storyboard in Wright Park beside the big white Monument. Robert Wright was an important person in the trail days as well as during the cattle drives.

Please check out the websites www.santafetrail.org and https://santafetrail200.org/ for information about the trail.

Also, information about the Santa Fe Trail can be found on Facebook. For local information contact Bunyan in Dodge City at 620-227-8203 or Deb Calhoun in Cimarron at 620-339-9616.

This is the first in a weekly series on the 200th anniversary of the Santa Fe Trail.