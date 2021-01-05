New logo revealed for Dodge City Raceway Park

Dodge City Raceway Park is starting off 2021 fresh as it unveiled its new logo over the New Year's weekend.

According to Craig Dollansky Racing, the new logo aims to boost momentum for the new year under the new management.

“We are excited to unveil the logo for Dodge City Raceway Park, this mark represents the history of the city, in conjunction with a top- notch racing facility," said DCRP operator/promoter Craig Dollansky. "Our team will work hard to market and elevate the profile of the track, this new logo design will work nicely with our future plans for DCRP.”

Craig Dollansky Racing was selected in December as the new operator after Tommie Estes Jr. stepped down from the position in September after managing DCRP since 2011.

A|D Creative Group designed the new logo and has created logos for the City of Dodge City and Dodge City Convention & Visitors Bureau.

According to city manager Nick Hernandez, the goal of adopting the new logo was to create a brand representation that aligns DCRP’s audiences and target markets while embracing the local history.

“As the facility enters its 21st year of operation, the new brand will build greater long-term identification and align with the excitement of promoting the facility under the leadership of Craig Dollansky Racing," Hernandez said. "The new brand will be reflected on signage as well as promotional items and will be gradually incorporated over time.”

Dodge City Raceway Park, part of the "Why Not Dodge?" sales tax project, was opened by the City of Dodge City in 2000.

The state-of-the-art 3/8-mile racetrack will be in its 21st year of operation providing weekly race events during the race season, along with events throughout the year.

“Why Not Dodge” funds were approved for several public projects in 1997, which included construction of the DCRP.

For more information on DCRP, visit www.dodgecityraceway.com.

