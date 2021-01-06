DCCC library to host ‘Art of Voting’ exhibit

Special to Dodge City Daily Globe

From Jan. 14 through Feb. 28, Dodge City Community College will be one of only six Kansas locations to host “The Art of Voting,” a pop-up exhibition.

Based on an original exhibition created by the Watkins Museum of History in Lawrence, the display is designed to inform Kansans about the history of electoral engagement and the right to vote.

The "Art of Voting” exhibit explores the last 150 years of the American vote, beginning with the ratification of the 15th Amendment in 1870 that made it illegal to deny U.S. citizens the right to vote “on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” And a companion brochure to the exhibition explores the landmarks of voting legislation, including the 19th Amendment, the Indian Citizenship Act and the Voting Rights Act.

“The exhibit will be displayed outside, near the south doors of the library,” DCCC LRC/library director Holly Mercer, said. “This location has a sidewalk as well as a lawn area, and the display will be staked into the lawn near the sidewalk. This will also allow viewers to walk along the sidewalk and see the exhibit.”

Mercer added that an outdoor exhibit will work well at DCCC for a couple of reasons: It will help ensure proper social distancing during the continuing pandemic and it will be visible to campus visitors from the Lake Charles parking lot.

In addition to DCCC, the pop-up exhibition will also be on display at the following locations: Abilene Public Library, McPherson Museum and Arts Foundation, Coronado-Quivira Museum in Lyons, Sharon Springs Public Library and the Wyandotte County Museum in Kansas City.

For more information about “The Art of Voting” in Dodge City, contact Mercer at 620-227-9287, or visit the library’s website at sites.google.com/DCCC.edu/library/home.

“The Art of Voting” is presented by Humanities Kansas as part of the “Why It Matters: Civic and Electoral Participation” initiative, which is administered by the Federation of State Humanities Councils and is funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.